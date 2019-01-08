Give these two recipes using rotisserie chicken a try

Here are two tasty recipes using rotisserie chicken.

They come from Wally Trimble, a Lehigh University journalism professor emeritus and a former newspaper reporter and editor (who worked here at The Morning Call).

Rotisserie chicken stew with biscuit topping

Filling

About 2 cups cut-up leftover rotisserie chicken

10.5-ounce can chicken broth (about 1.5 cups)

1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

Half small onion, roughly chopped

1-2 garlic cloves, minced

10.5-ounce can Campbell’s cream of chicken & mushroom soup (or just use cream of chicken)

2 cups (thawed) frozen mixed vegetables (carrots, corn, green beans, peas, baby lima beans), or make a similar mix of fresh vegetables

1 large Russet potato, peeled and cut into half-inch cubes

Salt to taste

1 tsp. black pepper

Flour (as needed for thickening)

Biscuit topping

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tsps. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

¼ cup shortening

About a half cup milk

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cook onion on medium heat in vegetable oil on stovetop in small Dutch oven (I use 3-quart size). Add garlic when onion begins to soften (about 2 minutes). Cook until garlic is fragrant (about 1 minute), then add chicken broth and potatoes. Cover with lid slightly askew, and bring to a simmer for 8 minutes to tenderize the potatoes.

Stir in chicken-mushroom soup, season with salt and pepper, and bring mixture to a simmer; cook partially covered for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add thawed mixed vegetables. With cover slightly askew, bring to simmer and cook 8-10 minutes. If mixture seems too thin, add some flour and stir to thicken, but mixture should not be overly thick. Add chicken, bring back to simmer and cook, partially covered, for 3-5 minutes.

Put covered container in 350-degree oven. Heat until mixture bubbles, about 8 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare biscuits. In large bowl, mix flour, baking powder and salt. Cut in shortening, using pastry blender, until mixture looks like fine crumbs. Stir in enough milk until dough leaves side of bowl (dough will be soft and sticky). On lightly floured surface, gently roll dough in flour to coat. Knead lightly 10 times. Roll or pat ½-inch thick. Shape the dough to fit into the Dutch oven.

Turn oven up to 425 degrees. Remove chicken-vegetable mixture from oven, then cook biscuit topping on parchment paper on cookie sheet for 8 minutes. Remove topping from oven and slide it on top of the chicken-vegetable mixture. Return biscuit-topped mixture to oven and heat, uncovered, until biscuit topping is nicely browned, 5-10 minutes. Remove from oven and let stand for 5 minutes before serving.

Makes two generous servings.

Notes: Be careful not to overcook the mixture after the chicken is added, since the chicken already is very tender.

Recipe can easily be doubled or tripled and made in a larger Dutch oven.

Tips: It’s much easier to get the rotisserie chicken off the bone if you do it when it is still warm from the store. I often buy a couple of rotisserie chickens at a time and strip off the meat when I get home, then freeze it in half-chicken portions in quart freezer bags. It defrosts in the refrigerator overnight.

Pesto Pizza on Pita Bread

Fresh Buitoni brand Pesto Sauce with Basil (sold in 7-ounce tub at your grocery deli section)

4-5 pieces of pita bread

Fresh mozzarella cheese

Plum tomatoes (2 or 3 depending on size)

Pecorino-Romano cheese, finely shredded

1 bunch fresh basil leaves

Leftover rotisserie chicken (whatever you have on hand)

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Use a baking stone, or a heavy cookie sheet or pizza pan for baking. Optional: Put pita bread in heated oven for 3-4 minutes to crisp it up just before assembling pizzas.

Spread layer of pesto sauce over each piece of pita. Put 3-4 thin slices of fresh mozzarella on each pita. Arrange 3-4 thin slices of plum tomatoes (use these because they have very little moisture) around the fresh mozzarella and intersperse with fresh basil leaves. Add bits of chicken around other ingredients. Lightly shred a bit of Pecorino-Romano (or Parmesan) cheese over the top to add flavor.

Bake in 400-degree oven for 8-10 minutes, remove and let stand for a few minutes before slicing and serving. If you use a baking stone, you can cook two or three pizzas at a time.

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628