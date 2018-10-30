Give these PA Bacon Fest recipes a try

It's time to break away from basic bacon.

Here are two bacon recipes for you to try from PA Bacon Fest. The annual festival pays homage to all things bacon and will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 3 and 4 in Easton's Centre Square.

3rd & Ferry Fish Market's Bacon Bloody Mary

(Serves 2)

½ Tbsp. horseradish

2 Tbsps. fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 Tbsp. fresh squeezed lime juice

3 dashes Tabasco sauce

½ Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

3 shakes black pepper

½ tsp. Old Bay seasoning

4 ozs. vodka

1 cup cooked crispy bacon (for rim of glass)

Garnish: An olive, a lemon wedge, lime wedge and a strip of cooked bacon

Blend 1 cup bacon in a blender or food processor until fine. Coat the rim of a pint glass in lime juice and then dip rim of glass into processed bacon. Mix all other ingredients together in a container. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and pour the mixture into the shaker about ¾ of the way full. Shake. Pour contents into prepared pint glass. Garnish with an olive, lemon wedge, lime wedge and a strip of cooked bacon.

- 3rd & Ferry Fish Market

Smoked Bacon, Beer & Cheese Soup from Two Rivers Brewing Co.

(Makes 1 gallon)

1 pound good quality smoked bacon (such as Breakaway Farms)

5 ozs. (by weight) bacon fat if available (or 4 ozs. butter)

2 medium Spanish onions, diced

3 large carrots, peeled and diced

2 green bell peppers, seeds removed and diced

1 red bell pepper, seeds removed and diced

1 jalapeno, seeds removed and minced

Salt and pepper to taste

1 Tbsp. ground coriander

1 tsp. turmeric

2 tsps. ground mustard

1 tsp. white pepper

1 Tbsp. paprika

1-inch bunch fresh thyme, tied with butcher twine

5 ounces flour

3 quarts homemade or good quality chicken stock

4 cups mixed cheeses (good options include cheddar, American, and Asiago but avoid stringy cheeses such as mozzarella.)

12 ozs. lager or ale (preferably something on the malty side, such as Two Rivers' Bankers Brown Ale or Olly's Fest Bier. Even a light lager like Harp or Spaten will work. Stay away from a beer like an IPA that's too hoppy.)

16 ozs. heavy whipping cream

Heat a large pot on medium-high heat. Add bacon to pot and render until browned. Add bacon fat or butter and onions. Season with salt and pepper.

Add carrots, then peppers in batches. Season with salt and pepper. Add coriander, turmeric, mustard, white pepper and paprika. Stir well.

Cook until vegetables are tender, but still 'al dente.' Add the flour and cook for 5-8 minutes, stirring frequently. Pour in chicken stock and thyme and bring to a boil. The soup should thicken. Reduce to a high simmer. Cook 10 minutes.

Add the heavy cream, then add the cheeses in 1 cup increments, until incorporated. Stir frequently.

Pour in the beer and bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for 5 minutes. Remove the thyme bundle. Check if additional salt and pepper is needed.

Serve in bowls with fresh hot pretzels, tortilla chips, croutons, etc.

- Jeremy Bialker, executive chef Two Rivers Brewing Co.

