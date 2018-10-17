Give ramen a rest — try these Asian noodle soups instead

I know what you want. You want a list of the best ramen in Chicago. After all, it's our month of “Craving: Noodles” here at the Chicago Tribune, so a tidy list of the best ramen joints wouldn't be out of line. But I can't give you that. Sure, there are some very good bowls out there, but I'm still waiting for a great one that stands up to what you find in New York, LA or all of Japan.

Plus! Your singular focus on ramen has clouded your mind to all the other incredible Asian noodle soups in Chicago. See, while you've been dishing out $15 (or more!) for the latest bowl at that trendy hipster ramen joint, you could have been digging into one of the enticing options below, which all cost significantly less.

So stop whining about the lack of ramen coverage, and get slurping.

Pho

The easiest Asian noodle to find is pho (pronounced "fuh"). This Vietnamese noodle soup usually features a highly aromatic beef broth filled with a mob of skinny rice noodles and various cuts of beef. On the side, you'll find a small plate of raw vegetables and herbs — bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeno, limes, sometimes culantro — which are there to add immediate freshness to each slurp. (You'll also find hoisin and Sriracha, though resist the urge to immediately squirt both in.)

Take the Red Line to Argyle Street, and you'll find yourself in the midst of a pho paradise, with seemingly every other storefront serving the soup. It's hard to go wrong at Pho Loan (1114 W. Argyle St.), where the broth has a rounded depth and all the meat is wonderfully tender. But you'll have to travel a little farther away for my favorite. Located in a random strip mall on the Far North Side, 5 Lua Pho (6261 McCormick Blvd.) stands apart because of its incredibly complex broth, which is deeply beefy and fragrant with star anise and ginger. The pho dac biet ($8.75 for a very large small bowl) comes brimming with all manner of parts from the cow, including thin sheets of flank, tender brisket, squishy tendon, bouncy meatballs and whole sections of oxtail. My only advice is to peek over the rim of the steamy bowl, grab your spoon in your left hand and chopsticks in the right, and don't look up until it's all gone.

Bun bo hue

Once you've mastered that, consider graduating to bun bo hue, pho's unruly cousin. Each bowl of blood-red liquid looks frighteningly spicy, and it does not disappoint. But what really sets the lemongrass-imbued broth apart is the backbone of salty, funky shrimp paste. I wouldn't call the interplay of searing heat and straight-up funk balanced, because there's nothing delicate here. But it is intoxicating.

In the soup, you'll find thicker rice noodles, along with tender slivers of beef, a hefty knuckle of pork and, if you're lucky, a maroon rectangle of pig blood that jiggles when you poke it with your chopsticks. No place in town nails that frenzied tango of spice and funk like Cafe Hoang (1020 W. Argyle St.). Here's some advice if you go: Don't wear a white shirt.

Beef noodle soup

After pho, the most popular Asian noodle soup around town is probably beef noodle soup, which is considered a Taiwanese specialty, but a number of different mainland Chinese restaurants serve the dish. Honestly, I didn’t even know the soup existed until a few years ago, but once I was clued in, I realized it was everywhere. As its name suggests, the soup contains chunks of beef in a beef broth with wheat noodles. But it's more compelling than its straightforward name suggests. The broth is often laced with ginger, garlic, soy sauce, chile paste and star anise, so each sip features a gorgeous aroma and a slightly spicy kick. Sometimes tomato even finds its way in.

My favorite can be found at Yu Ton Dumpling House (665 Pasquinelli Drive, Westmont), inside the International Mall. Each deeply beefy sip of the spicy beef noodle soup ($8.95) features a heat that hovers just above medium at first but slowly builds until your forehead starts to sweat. Add to that bouncy house-made noodles and luscious chunks of beef, and you have an unbeatable bowl of soup.

Boat noodle soup

While Thailand has a number of well-known noodle dishes, pad Thai chief among them, noodle soups are criminally undervalued by most American customers. Start at Andy's Thai Kitchen (946 W. Wellington Ave.), where you can try boat noodle soup ($10.50), so called because it was first served aboard a boat crisscrossing one of the many canals that used to cover Bangkok.

When the bowl hits the table, you can get lost staring into the impenetrable, murky broth. Each spoonful unleashes a bewildering complexity of different spices, which is followed at the very end by a sharp stinging heat. It's topped with a handful of crackly fried pork skins, which quickly soften into squishy, meaty nuggets. Some bright green Chinese broccoli and a smattering of scallions add just enough color. In the depths, you'll find a hoard of tempting meaty things, like tender brisket and soft meatballs. If there's a better bowl of soup in Chicago, I'd love to know.

Sukothai

Sukothai noodles lack the bewildering complexity of boat noodles but make up for it with an incisive sourness that bashes it out with an intense ringing heat. You can find them at Jin Thai (5458 N. Broadway), where the bowl of sukothai ($10.95) is topped with minced pork, bean sprouts and crunchy fried noodles. Though undoubtedly a spicy soup, thanks to the sourness, it's oddly refreshing.

Laksa

Chicago doesn't have many Malaysian restaurants, which means tracking down the country's beloved noodle soup dish, laksa, requires even more effort. Fortunately, you can visit Serai (2169 N. Milwaukee Ave.) in Logan Square. The broth of the curry laksa ($13.95) includes coconut milk, which sort of moderates the intense red curry paste mixed in. Of all the bowls in my search, this one deserves the tag of bountiful. Glance over the rim, and you’ll find barbecue pork, shrimp, fish balls, chicken, a whole egg and puffed tofu, not to mention all the noodles.

Mami

If you need a break from all the unrestrained spice, there are options. Filipino soups tend to be much milder, and that's definitely true of the bowl of mami ($7.99) at Merla's Kitchen (5207 N. Kimball Ave.). This soul-restoring chicken broth-based soup is filled with noodles, a hard-cooked egg and greens. There's not a chile in sight. It's as close to diner chicken noodle soup as you can get, though instead of saltines, it comes with a puffy Filipino-style steamed bun called a siopao. That’s a fair trade.

Seolleongtang

While we’re going down that road, you might as well try the absolute mildest soup in all of Chicago, the seolleongtang ($9.98) at Han Bat (2723 W. Lawrence Ave.). The Korean soup comes out drab gray and nearly devoid of flavor. So why am I writing about it? Look to the side, and you'll find a container of salt, a shaker of black pepper and a heaping bowl of chopped scallions. As is the custom, you're in charge of seasoning the soup yourself. Add some of each, and the thick oxtail broth suddenly opens up, revealing endless layers of meatiness. Inside, there's more meat, especially if you pick the bowl filled with flank, brisket, two kinds of tripe and spleen. If you still need more fireworks, each order comes with two feisty kimchis, cabbage and radish, which supply all the spice you could ever need.

Jjamppong

Want to stay with Korean soups but avoid having to do any work yourself? Paik's Noodles (1615 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview) is a Korean restaurant chain that offers an absolutely incendiary bowl of jjamppong ($6.99). Each sip of the broth feels like a healthy slap in the face. In the bowl, you'll find thick slices of squid and slivers of pork. I was most impressed with the extra long house-made noodles, which have a real bite to them.

Udon

Of course, I could have just filled this list with a collection of different Japanese noodle soups. But if I have to pick one, I’ll go with udon. Nearly every Japanese restaurant in the city serves these slippery fat wheat noodles, either sauteed or in a soup. While I certainly didn't try them all, I'm already sold on the simple bowl of kake udon ($5.65) from the Sanuki Seimen Mugimaru food stall in Mitsuwa Marketplace (100 E. Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights).

The broth has a smoky dashi base and a pleasant, but not overwhelming sweetness. The noodles are fat and bouncy — slurping loudly has never been quite so much fun. Mugimaru also sells an array of tempura fried additions, which help bulk out the meal. That includes shrimp, sweet potato, lotus root, onion and squid. You could even toss a fried chicken thigh in your soup if you wanted.

If even this fine bowl of udon from Mugimaru leaves you craving ramen, you're fortunately in the right place. My current favorite bowl of ramen in Chicago is one stall away at Santouka. Get the shio.

