Give the Gift of TooJay’s Deli this Holiday Season

Receive a $5 bonus card for future use with every $25 in gift cards

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Oh, what fun it is to give and receive TooJay’s Deli gift cards this holiday season! From now through December 24, TooJay’s says Happy Holidays to you with a $5 bonus card for future use with every $25 of TooJay’s gift cards you buy.

There’s no better stocking stuffer for family and friends or a more perfect gift for teachers and colleagues than a TooJay’s gift card. Everyone gets to select their personal favorite from TooJay’s amazing menu, and you get the joy of giving without the hassle of holiday shopping. Your bonus cards are valid for redemption from December 26, 2020 through February 28, 2021, perfectly timed for post-holiday saving. For complete list of details, visit toojays.com/holiday-gift-cards/ .

TooJay’s is excited to welcome guests into its dining rooms at all locations throughout Florida in accordance with all state and local requirements, including safe sanitation and food handling with team health checks and enhanced cleaning procedures. For information on how TooJay’s is implementing COVID-19 safety regulations, please visit TooJays.com/how-we-are-navigating-covid-19 . Guests also can enjoy TooJay’s great comfort food through curbside, takeout, delivery and catering.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the Orlando area and The Villages.

The award-winning deli received three Palm Beach Post 2020 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich, Best Dessert and Best Caterer; 2020 Best of Orlando Award for Deli; 2020 South Florida Family Favorites Award for Favorite Family Restaurant; the 2019 South Florida Gay News Golden Spoon Award for Outstanding New Spot in Fort Lauderdale; and the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com . Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 93 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli .

Contact:

Kimberly Rodriguez

Pierson Grant Public Relations

krodriguez@piersongrant.com

The post Give the Gift of TooJay's Deli this Holiday Season first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.