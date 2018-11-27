Give the Gift of ‘Que this Holiday with Soulman’s Gift Cards

‘Tis the Season for Soulman’s

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Soulman’s Bar-B-Que is helping Santas everywhere stuff the stockings with Gift Card Bonuses for all the Elves.

For each $25-$49 gift card purchase, there’s an additional $5 bonus card; for each $50-$74 gift card purchase, there’s an additional $10 bonus card; for each $75-$99 gift card purchase, there’s an additional $15 bonus card; and for each $100+ gift card purchase, there’s an additional $25 bonus card. Gift Cards are available to purchase at each of the 21 North Texas locations from November 1 to December 31, 2018.

This year, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que is also offering their guests a “12 Days of Christmas” social media giveaway on the Soulman’s Facebook page from December 1 through December 12, 2018. Participants will have 12 opportunities to win a $25 gift card by answering a daily question. One commenter per question will be selected at random and mailed a $25 gift card, just in time to enjoy the holidays, Soulman’s Style.

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 40 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals—serve great Texas style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different meats that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to their original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 21 North and East Texas locations in Addison, Allen, Cedar Hill, Forney, Garland, Greenville, Hurst, Hurst- Grapevine Highway, Lancaster, Lewisville, Mansfield, Mesquite, Quinlan, Rockwall I-30, Rockwall Goliad, Royse City, Southlake, Sulphur Springs, Terrell, Van and Wylie. To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq.

