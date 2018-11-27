  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine

Give the Gift of ‘Que this Holiday with Soulman’s Gift Cards

From www.restaurantnews.com by RestaurantNews.com
Give the Gift of ‘Que this Holiday with Soulman’s Gift Cards

Give the Gift of 'Que this Holiday with Soulman's Gift Cards

‘Tis the Season for Soulman’s

Give the Gift of 'Que this Holiday with Soulman's Gift CardsDallas, TX  (RestaurantNews.com)  Soulman’s Bar-B-Que is helping Santas everywhere stuff the stockings with Gift Card Bonuses for all the Elves.

For each $25-$49 gift card purchase, there’s an additional $5 bonus card; for each $50-$74 gift card purchase, there’s an additional $10 bonus card; for each $75-$99 gift card purchase, there’s an additional $15 bonus card; and for each $100+ gift card purchase, there’s an additional $25 bonus card. Gift Cards are available to purchase at each of the 21 North Texas locations from November 1 to December 31, 2018.

This year, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que is also offering their guests a “12 Days of Christmas” social media giveaway on the Soulman’s Facebook page from December 1 through December 12, 2018.  Participants will have 12 opportunities to win a $25 gift card by answering a daily question. One commenter per question will be selected at random and mailed a $25 gift card, just in time to enjoy the holidays, Soulman’s Style.

Give the Gift of 'Que this Holiday with Soulman's Gift Cards

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 40 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans!  Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals—serve great Texas style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service.  Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different meats that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to their original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 21 North and East Texas locations in Addison, Allen, Cedar Hill, Forney, Garland, Greenville, Hurst, Hurst- Grapevine Highway, Lancaster, Lewisville, Mansfield, Mesquite, Quinlan, Rockwall I-30, Rockwall Goliad, Royse City, Southlake, Sulphur Springs, Terrell, Van and Wylie. To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq.

Contact:
Dana Cobb
972-955-9747
pr@soulmans.com