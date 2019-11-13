Give a Gift and Get a Gift with Buffets, LLC and Furr’s Fresh Buffet This Holiday

Receive a $5 Bonus Gift Card for every $25 in Gift Cards purchased

San Antonio, TX (RestaurantNews.com) ‘Tis the season to get holiday shopping and Buffets, LLC® portfolio of restaurants – Old Country Buffet®, Ryan’s®, and HomeTown® Buffet- and Furr’s Fresh Buffet® have an easy and tasty solution with their Holiday Gift Cards. To make your shopping experience even more rewarding, the restaurants are offering a $5 Bonus Gift Card for every $25 in gift cards purchased. Gift cards purchased through December 31, 2019 will receive the bonus offer. The Bonus Gift Cards will be redeemable starting January 1, 2020.

“Gift cards make shopping for others so much easier. This can be a hectic time of year with holiday gatherings, shopping and more. We wanted to offer our fans a delicious and minimal-effort gift giving option that also comes with perks,” said Mike Griffith, Director of Marketing for Buffets, LLC® and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®. “Our Bonus Gift Cards make gift giving a win-win for both the giver and recipient.”

The Bonus Gift Cards will be offered for every $25 in gift cards purchased. This may include a combination of gift card purchases. For example, if you purchase a $10 gift card and a $15 gift card in a single transaction, then you will receive a $5 Bonus Gift Card for that purchase. Also, if you purchase $100 in gift cards, then you will receive four $5 Bonus Gift Cards. The value of each Bonus Gift Card will be added and available for use starting January 1, 2020.

The Bonus Gift Cards may be used at any Buffets, LLC or Furr’s Fresh Buffet restaurant. These Bonus Cards will only be valid until February 29, 2020.

“Our family-friendly restaurants offer a wide selection of homestyle meals that are enjoyed by all ages, which makes our gift cards the perfect present for anyone on your list,” added Griffith.

For more information about the holiday gift cards or restaurant locations, visit www.Ryans.com , www.HomeTownBuffet.com , www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net .

About Buffets, LLC® and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®

Buffets, LLC currently operates 98 restaurants in 30 states, principally operated under the Old Country Buffet®, HomeTown® Buffet and Ryan’s® brands. Furr’s Fresh Buffet currently operates 21 restaurants across four states. Visit www.Ryans.com , www.HomeTownBuffet.com , www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net for more information.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Rodriguez

305-631-2283 x1003

srodriguez@inklinkmarketing.com