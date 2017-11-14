  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine

Give Customers Full Access to Your Restaurant’s Details with Waitbusters’ 24/7 Dining Concierge

From www.restaurantnews.com by RestaurantNews.com
Give Customers Full Access to Your Restaurant’s Details with Waitbusters’ 24/7 Dining Concierge

Give Customers Full Access to Your Restaurant's Details with Waitbusters' 24/7 Dining Concierge

Reston, VA  (RestaurantNews.com)  With over 1 billion people on Facebook Messenger, increasing your customer base is easier than ever. Waitbusters’ Digital Diner software includes the ability for restaurants to create a custom chatbot.  The software includes a pre-built collection of features making it easy to get your chatbot up and running in as little as 30 minutes. Your customers will be treated to a 24/7 Dining Concierge where they can peruse menus, get in line, order food, get directions, read and submit reviews, book a table and even get in touch with someone live. All of these features lead to an improved customer experience and expanded client outreach.

Benefits:

  • Increased brand uptake
  • No download or install required
  • Better interaction with your guests
  • Lower acquisition costs
  • Targeted marketing
  • Real-time analytics

About Waitbusters Dining

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

Contact:
Anicia Gau
Waitbusters, LLC
571-612-0213
agau@waitbusters.com

Continue reading at Restaurant News