Give Customers Full Access to Your Restaurant’s Details with Waitbusters’ 24/7 Dining Concierge

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) With over 1 billion people on Facebook Messenger, increasing your customer base is easier than ever. Waitbusters’ Digital Diner software includes the ability for restaurants to create a custom chatbot. The software includes a pre-built collection of features making it easy to get your chatbot up and running in as little as 30 minutes. Your customers will be treated to a 24/7 Dining Concierge where they can peruse menus, get in line, order food, get directions, read and submit reviews, book a table and even get in touch with someone live. All of these features lead to an improved customer experience and expanded client outreach.

Benefits:

Increased brand uptake

No download or install required

Better interaction with your guests

Lower acquisition costs

Targeted marketing

Real-time analytics

About Waitbusters Dining



Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

