Girl Scout cookies have arrived in the Baltimore area. Here's where to find them.

The most delicious season of the year, when taste buds get to revel in the glory of Thin Mints, Shortbreads, Peanut Butter Patties and other Girl Scout cookies, has finally arrived.

Beginning Friday, Girl Scout cookies — which besides being awesomely tasty are the products of the country’s largest girl-led business, officials proudly note — will be available at booths throughout the area, thanks to the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland. The group works with some 20,000 girls from kindergarten through high school in Baltimore city and county, plus Anne Arundel, Carroll, Harford and Howard counties.

Boxes of Thin Mints, Lemonades, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter patties, Shortbreads, Peanut Butter sandwiches, Thanks-A-Lots and S’mores will be available for $4. For an extra $1, you can try the new gluten-free cookie, Caramel Chocolate Chip.

To find the nearest sales location, go to girlscouts.org. Hurry, time’s a-wasting.

