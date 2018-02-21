Girl Scout Cookie Crunch: A sweet and savory events at SteelStacks

Taste culinary masterpieces made with Girl Scout cookies by daring and creative Lehigh Valley chefs during the 4th Annual Girl Scout Cookie Crunch 1-3 p.m. Sunday in the Musikfest Cafe at the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks, Bethlehem.

More than a dozen area restaurants and eateries will bring nearly 20 decadent dishes. Included are savory delights like chicken fingers with a lemon cookie breading, as well as sweet treats like coconut panna cotta shortbread clusters.

Aramark at SteelStacks, Bethlehem will serve Caramel deLites Stuffed French Toast and the Bethlehem Dairy Store will serve peanut butter ice cream with Peanut Butter Patties. Look for the Braised Thin Mints Short Ribs from Carmel in Allentown and the Thin Mints Chicken Mole from Iron Lakes Country Club.

Sample all the creations, then vote for your favorite in “Sweet” and “Savory” People’s Choice categories. Kids ages 17 and under can vote for the Kids’ Choice Award winner. New this year, a Cookie Crunch Champion will be crowned by a judging panel.

The event also includes live music by all-girl band Space is Crunchy formed at the Lehigh Valley Girls Rock Camp in 2017.

Tickets: $30; $15, ages 12 and under and active Girl Scouts. Proceeds benefit Girl Scouts of Eastern PA and the ArtsQuest Art Education Fund. Info: 610-332-3378, steelstacks.org.

-Jodi Duckett