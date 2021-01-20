Viorel Margineanu / Tns
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Girl, 9, dies after being shot in head in Philadelphia home

January 20, 2021
From www.mcall.com
By
Viorel Margineanu / Tns

Authorities say a 9-year-old girl shot in the head in a north Philadelphia home has died.