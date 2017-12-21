Gingerbread skyscrapers debut at the National Museum of Industry History

Stark Tower is a marvel, standing tall in south Bethlehem.

Just after you “travel” across the Eighth Street Bridge you’ll find the Chrysler Building in all its Art Deco beauty and an imposing Empire State Building complete with King Kong.

These structures aren’t made of steel, glass and concrete. Instead they are constructed with gingerbread, royal icing, candies and edible rebar. They are all part of a holiday display at the National Museum of Industrial History in south Bethlehem.

The 19 structures were created for the museum’s Gingerbread Bridges and Skyscrapers Challenge. Participants in four categories — elementary, middle, high school and adult — entered the contest, using entirely edible materials.

Judges were: Grace Zarnas of G.C. Zarnas & Co., Rob Avitabile of Alvin H. Butz, Joe Carpenter of Keystone Consulting Engineers and Larry Lang, NMIH volunteer and retired school teacher.

The contest was sponsored by G.C. Zarnas & Co., which was one of the contractors that helped to restore the former Bethlehem Steel 1913 Electric Repair Shop and convert it into the museum.

The museum is the Valley's newest and tells the story of the Industrial Revolution in America through more than 200 artifacts relating to the steel, silk and propane industries.

The steel industry, of course, is of particular interest. With the amount of steel from Bethlehem Steel in structures across the country, a contest celebrating bridge and building construction with gingerbread was a natural fit.

Museum officials were thrilled with the results of their first gingerbread contest.

“I am so impressed with the creativity,” says Glenn Koehler, marketing and outreach coordinator for the museum.

And the display smells amazing.

Among the structures you’ll see: Allentown’s Albertus L. Meyers Bridge (commonly known as the Eighth Street Bridge), with its impeccably clean piping; and London Bridge, which even features a dragon.

The tallest structure is the 6 ½-foot-tall model of the Empire State Building, built by Lynn Yonally and Elizabeth Foretek of Allentown. It won Best Design in the adult category.

The duo used “construction grade gingerbread” (there are lots of recipes online if you do a Google search) and peppermint sticks as rebar. Royal icing is, of course, the cement that binds everything together.

To build a more than 6-foot structure out of edible materials takes meticulous planning, and the pair did just that. Yonally’s house was a construction zone, with sheets of gingerbread being cut and assembled according to Foretek’s plans.

The structure was too large to bring into the museum in one piece so the pair had to do a partial assembly on site.

“This is our first structure we've done together,” Yonally says. “We truly had a great time. I loved it.”

A group of students from the Bethlehem Area Vocational Technical School took on a fictional building for their entry, which won Best Design in the high school category. Stark Tower is the headquarters for Marvel’s Avengers and the home of “Iron Man” Tony Stark. Ryan Brown, a Freedom High senior and a student in the vo-tech’s Academy for Applied Engineering, designed the plans for Stark Tower, based on how the building appears in the Marvel cinematic universe.

“I love all the movies,” says Brown of Bethlehem Township, who served as the project’s manager.

Their gingerbread structure had a number of challenges. For one thing, it’s a fictional building, so Brown had to map out how the building would be crafted using just photos from the movies.

There’s also a sizable portion of the building that’s curved. Brown, who’s not a baker, turned to the school’s culinary students to bake the gingerbread per his specifications. To get it curved, Brown asked HVAC students to help. They provided a metal tube that could be used to shape the gingerbread.

A section of the fictional building also juts out. Brown and the team had to depend on the strength of their layers of gingerbread to keep the building standing tall at three feet.

The whole project was an excellent experience for Brown, who plans to pursue mechanical engineering in college. Judy Milositz, Brown’s teacher, says the project taught Brown and the other students the importance of organizing, thorough planning, time-management, communication and flexibility.

For Brown, it was a lot of work but also a lot of fun.

“I would absolutely do it again,” Brown says.

DETAILS

Gingerbread Bridges and Skyscraperrs Challenge

What: 19 entries in the contest presented by the National Museum of Industrial History

When: Through Dec. 31

Where: National Museum of Industrial History, 602 E. Second St., Bethlehem

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

How much: $12; $11, seniors, students and veterans with ID; $9, ages 7-17; free, 6 and under.

Info: nmih.org, 610-694-6644

CONTEST WINNERS

Elementary School: Best Design and Most Creative -- Gingerbread Skyscraper with Doghouse by Courtney and Gregory Sheats-Mueller

Middle School: Best Design – London Bridge by Trevor Grice, Eshaan Patel, Joshua Pulver, and Owen Rodgers from Springhouse Middle School; Most Creative – Bungee Jump by Grace Clewell and Aliki Lountzis from Springhouse Middle School

High School: Best Design – Avengers Stark Tower by Judith Milositz and students from Bethlehem Area Vocational Technical School; Most Creative – Rialto Bridge by Emmaus High School Advanced Foods Class

Adult: Best Design – Empire State Building by Lynn Yonally and Elizabeth Forete; Most Creative – Chrysler Building by Gerry Genrich

