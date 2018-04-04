Other than kohlrabi and edible soil, you’d think they would have infused vodka with just about everything imaginable by now. But the flavor-science scholars over at Belvedere have just come up with one we sort of wish we’d actually thought up first: Ginger Zest. And in fact, Food + Wine had ginger on their 2017 trendometer.

Now, in addition to possibly being a really great drag-queen name, Ginger Zest is also an obvious taste sensation that has been waiting to thrust itself upon the world. Seriously, ever had a ginger-spiked martini? Heaven.

With springtime struggling to “arrive,” the thought of icy – and yes, zesty – refreshment may indeed be all we have to go on now. So consider simply ignoring all those storms brewing just outside, and instead stay in, turn up the heat to the “tropical” setting, and mix up a few rounds of these winter-banishing speciality cocktails.

Oh, and have one for us.

Ginger Zest Spritz (pictured above)

1 oz Belvedere Ginger Zest

.75oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Honey Syrup

4 oz Soda Water

Build in spritz glass. Garnish with ginger and lime slices.

Polish Mule

2oz Belvedere Ginger Zest

.5 oz Lime Juice

.25 oz Simple Syrup

5oz Ginger Beer

3-4 Dashes of Angostura Bitters

Whip, shake, dump and top with soda. Garnish with lime wheel.

The post Ginger is Trending! Two ‘Zesty,’ Exclusive Cocktails From Belvedere appeared first on BlackBook.