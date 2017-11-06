Ginger Monkey To Thank Veterans With a Free TV Dinner on Veterans Day

Chandler, AZ (RestaurantNews.com) Ginger Monkey, the neighborhood tavern in Chandler, is thanking veterans and troops with a free TV Dinner this Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11.
Since opening one year ago, Ginger Monkey’s TV Dinners have become the best selling entrée on the menu and the brand recently introduced a Breakfast TV Dinner in time for football season. For Veterans Day, Ginger Money is also offering three new Lunch TV dinners for veterans to enjoy, all served in a divided metal TV tray.
Ginger Monkey Veterans Eat Free offer is valid only on Sunday, November 11. The offer cannot be used in conjunction with other offers or discounts. One TV Dinner per person.
Guests will need to provide proof of military service, which include U.S. Uniform Services Identification Card, U.S. Uniform Services Retired Identification Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement, Veterans Organization Card, DD214, Citation or Commendation.
Ginger Monkey is located on the southwest corner of Arizona and Ocotillo, 135 W Ocotillo Rd., in Chandler. For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/gingermonkeyaz or call (480) 802-6659.
Contact:
Tom Beyer
150PR
480-358-8135
tom@150pr.com
