Wilfredo Lee
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Gigantic alligator spotted at Florida country club

November 12, 2020 | 1:01pm
From www.sun-sentinel.com
By
Garfield Hylton
Wilfredo Lee

A gigantic alligator was spotted at a Florida country club in Naples on Wednesday.