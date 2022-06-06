Gigante’s Year-Round Outdoor Dining Retractable Enclosure by Roll-A-Cover

Eastchester, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Recently, Roll-A-Cover manufactured and installed the new retractable patio enclosure at Gigante, a restaurant in Eastchester, NY. Prior to the Gigante retractable roof installation, the restaurant was only able to use its outdoor patio space when the weather permitted. Now, the restaurant can use its patio 365-days-a-year! During its first week of operation, it rained in New York, but the restaurant was able to close its retractable enclosure and keep the patio open, maximizing revenue generation. The retractable glass roof system ensures year-round revenue generation on the patio. Additionally, it creates a WOW factor for the restaurant.

This retractable restaurant enclosure at Gigante is a lean-to enclosure and was installed in one day. When the weather permits, the retractable enclosure rolls open to the outdoors. When the weather is inclement, the enclosure rolls closed. It opens and closes manually with ease. The Gigante retractable roof protects the patio from long New York winters and provides diners an opportunity to sit in an outdoor ambiance during these months and on rainy days.

