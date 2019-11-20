Urban Outfitters/Chicago Tribune/TNS
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine

Gifts for the too-busy-hustlin'-and-still-broke millennial in your life

From www.chicagotribune.com
By
By Hannah Herrera Greenspan, Christen A. Johnson, Adam Lukach and Susan Moskop, Chicago Tribune
Urban Outfitters/Chicago Tribune/TNS

When you're on that much-needed social media fast, the Urban Sophistication Social Media iPhone Case will be your gentle reminder not to open up any of those endorphin-sucking apps. Better yet, just delete them until your break is over. $35, urbanoutfitters.com 

It's not easy being a millennial. With crippling debt that seems to grow by the hour and with baby boomers waving their disapproving fingers and telling us stories of yesteryear, it's no wonder we're the most stressed out generation. We're too busy hustlin'! And we're still broke! We can't catch a break! But don't fret, my fellow broke millennials. We got your back this holiday season. We put together this dope guide with gifts under $35 - featuring beauty, tech, art and food items for all the members in your squad.

Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com