Gifts for those who need a drink now more than ever

Beer and spirits have always made an easy holiday gift appreciated by many. But in 2020, they may be more appreciated than ever. Laws have fortunately eased on sending such things through the mail, which allows for a wide array of gift options. But there are other ways to salute an affection for beer and spirits as well, from art to pillows.

Tavour craft beer gift box

What makes a great beer taste even better? When it shows up in the mail, of course. Tavour makes gifting craft beer easy, with an array of packages available. The service delivers to 24 states with more to come, so make sure your recipient is in one of them. $35 or $99, tavour.com

'Behind the Bar' cocktail book

The COVID-19 pandemic has curbed both our travel and our time spent in bars — which means time spent in hotel bars is virtually nonexistent. Until the world is itself again, we can remember the elegance of such bars with the book "Behind the Bar," from veteran beverage and travel writer Alia Akkam, which delves into 50 bars from around the globe with a cocktail recipe from each. $19.99, amazon.com

EcoVessel's The Port wine and whiskey tumbler

Hot stays hot and cold stays cold in this stainless steel insulated tumbler. But its true genius is as a rugged vessel for cocktails or wine (or even beer) while in the backyard, at the beach or camping. $19.95, ecovessel.com

Simplicite simple syrup

There has perhaps never been a greater need for excellent homemade cocktails than in the midst of a pandemic. These syrups, flavored with such ingredients as apple, honey and smoked salt, and made by Chicago-based cocktail guru Revae Schneider, get you halfway there. $15.95, simplicitesyrup.com

Redbubble Craft Beer Lovers throw pillows

Sure, your fridge may show an appreciation for craft beer, but what about your couch? These throw pillows, in small and large sizes, make your exquisite tastes clear for all to see. $23.45 or $60.18, redbubble.com

Canopy ice bucket

Keep your ice both cold and cool looking with a stylish ice bucket from LSA International, part of the makers Canopy sustainably produced glassware line. The bucket is handmade from recycled glass and nestled in a cork base. $50, goodeeworld.com

On the Rocks gift box by Packed with Purpose

An all-in-one gift set for the cocktail lover in your life includes two handsome shatter-resistant rocks glasses, two hand-blown glass stirrers and four mahogany wood coasters — plus chocolate-covered almonds because why not? Bonus: The company behind the gift box, Packed with Purpose, sources its products from small businesses and diverse social causes, not conglomerates or franchises. $110, packedwithpurpose.gifts

#Beersimgladexist Commissions art by Pints and Panels

The only place cooler than the fridge for your favorite beer? The wall. Connecticut artist and award-winning beer blogger Em Sauter draws any beer on commission in her charming, distinctive style. $40 for a digital version, $57 for a print. pintsandpanels.com

F!VE canned cocktails

Hard seltzer is the thing right now, but canned cocktails tend to offer a more interesting — not to mention boozier — experience, making them a stealthy stocking stuffer. Started by a former Anheuser-Busch executive, along with the founders of 10 Barrel Brewing in Bend, Oregon (who sold their brewery to Anheuser-Busch in 2014), F!VE Drinks offers cocktails that are familiar (mojito, margarita) and inventive (Summer Spritz, made with gin, elderflower, cucumber and lemon and grape juices among other ingredients). $9.99 or $13.99, buyfivedrinks.co

Runamok maple syrup gift box

Sure maple syrup is delicious, but maple syrup aged in spirit barrels is tastier still. This gift pack of from Runamok features syrups aged in bourbon, rye and rum barrels, for a little extra zing with the pancakes. Bonus: The syrups also make for a wonderful cocktail ingredient. $69.95, runamokmaple.com

Old Tub whiskey

Beam Suntory says the Beam family first made Old Tub 140 years ago — long before it was a part of the global spirits giant. It has returned on a limited basis. The fact that it is being filtered less than traditional Jim Beam makes it an affordable and interesting gift that works both as a sipper unto itself and as the base ingredient in cocktails. Prices vary; $24.95 with nationwide availability. drizly.com

