Gifts for the millennials who are, unsurprisingly, still broke

As far as years go, 2020 hasn't been a particularly good one for anybody. COVID-19 has left many people with slimmer wallets than last year, including perpetually underpaid millennials. Still, just because we're broker than before doesn't mean we can be stopped from buying thoughtful (and inexpensive!) gifts for our loved ones. Check out this gift guide featuring gifts your friends will actually want to receive — without you completely breaking the bank.

Weather-predicting storm cloud

This storm cloud will not only look perfect on any windowsill or night stand, it also predicts the weather with the help of special liquid inside the cloud that crystalizes into different patterns as the exterior air pressure changes. $25, uncommongoods.com

Self-watering dinosaur planters

Plants have become all the rage among millennials in quarantine. These colorful and self-watering dinosaur planters are perfect for your busy, plant-obsessed friends — or those who can barely take care of themselves. $14, uncommongoods.com

Lulus scrunchie and scarf set

Add some extra flair to a pal's ponytail with this two-in-one hair accessory from Nordstrom. They can wear the scrunchie solo, or with the scarf for a polished look. Bonus points for being cute and trendy. $10, nordstrom.com

Cold beer coats

Keep your beer (or whatever your beverage of choice might be) chill this holiday season with these insulated beer coats. Your buds, taste and otherwise, will thank you. $13, uncommongoods.com

Social Stationery Set

We might not be as close spatially this holiday season, but your loved one can still keep in touch with friends and family by sending some snail mail their way. Rifle Paper Co. has fun and brightly colored stationary sets for any and all occasions. Plus, they'll help save the Post Office — win-win. $22, riflepaperco.com

Time For You Sand Timer

It's no secret that most of our big 2020 plans have been put on hold. Embrace the pause with this sand timer from Ban.do, perfect for the busy millennials who rarely take time for themselves. $24.95, bando.com

Sunflower Garden Grow Kit

Give the gift of sunshine with this sunflower growing kit, featuring six varietals and a recycled egg carton for sprouting seeds (and, hopefully, a little happiness). $12, uncommongoods.com

MTV pint glass

Reminisce about all of your favorite MTV moments, from Lady Gaga's meat dress to the days when the Music Television channel actually played music, with this pint glass from Urban Outfitters. $8, urbanoutfitters.com

Roku Express streaming player

We're all watching more TV these days, and brands like Roku make simple streaming devices that are easy to set up and use. The Express Roku model streams at an HD clip and should suffice; if you need 4K quality or special features, the Premiere has them for $10 more. $29.99, amazon.com

Nokabox pill organizer

Millennials largely fall in the 25-40 age demo these days, and we've gotta mind our meds. The Nokabox organizes a week's supply of pills in a canvas container that sits pretty on your nightstand — unlike those plastic pill dispenser eyesores. Noka also has larger twice-per-day options and an olive color to suit any aesthetic. $24.95, nokasupply.com

Boy Smells votive set

Deliver your man-friends from the cloying aroma of basic, vanilla-scented candles by helping them light up their nights with the original trio of scents from alt-odors company Boy Smells. These candles are made of a coconut-and-beeswax blend with a cotton wick and come in brawny scents like kush, ash or cedar. $48, boysmells.com

Sunbeam heating pad

Heating pads are perfect for many situations: muscle pain, menstrual cramps, regular cramps ... generally being cold. And this one has a strap, so once you find the right spot, it stays there. $26.24, amazon.com

West Elm Pretti.Cool incense holder

For those spending most of their time indoors these days, the aroma of your abode has never been more important. Help your loved one's home smell good and look good with this cute incense holder, and they'll never have to sweep up ash again. $28, westelm.com

Smokey the Potter mug

There are a bunch of bad novelty "wake-and-bake" combinations of coffee mugs and smoking pipes. This sturdier, handmade version from Smokey the Potter puts the rest to shame, with a fitting aesthetic, solid construction and an extended mouthpiece. $35, smokeythepotter.com

Purekana CBD gummies

For those who are not psychoactively inclined, CBD gummies will do just fine in helping to reduce certain chronic medical issues. These 25mg doses come from a trusted brand — and they're vegan. $40, purekana.com

Transit Tees Chicago flag socks

Chicago boasts an iconic flag design, and it looks as good on your pal's feet as it does on the flagpole. Grab a pair for a Windy City local or an ex-pat — or just someone with good taste. $16, transittees.com

Half Acre Beer Co. fleece hat

In a twist on the traditional ball cap, Chicago's beloved Half Acre Beer Company decided to use fleece instead of cotton. The result is a soft (and warm) version of the classic that's very cool — and perfect for weathered locals who need a beanie alternative. $30, halfacre-togo.square.site

After This We're Getting Tacos Big Canvas Tote

Tacos are life! Whoever you give this totes adorable bag to will be the talk of any and all socially distant activities, plus you can never have too many tote bags. $20, www.bando.com

