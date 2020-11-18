Gifts to make the sheer awfulness of 2020 a tiny bit less awful

Call it retail therapy, the fleeting joy of shiny things or just what you need to get through the day. Either way, presents and gift giving might be the last saving grace to get us through the rest of this terrible, awful, no-good, very bad year. It's been a weird one, for sure, so let's laugh through the tears with these gifts reflecting all the insanity of 2020.

Stay Home Club indoor cat sweatshirt

We're all indoor cats these days, but at least your loved one can be cozy and chic as they display their love for all things feline whilst screaming into the void that is this year. $59, stayhomeclub.com

Morning mantra mugs

For those who need a gentle reminder that the world isn't an irredeemable heap of disappointment, perhaps these inspirational stoneware mugs can offer some sliver of hope with encouraging messages like, "choose joy." If not, at least they'll deliver a steaming cup of get-me-through-the-day. $42, uncommongoods.com

Embroidered Thank You tote

Takeout orders have been both a saving grace for restaurants struggling to get by and a delicious solace for cooped-up Epicureans. Commemorate a friend's undying passion for carryout or this trash bag of a year with this machine-washable bag made of recycled taffeta. $38, uncommongoods.com

Please go away clutch

A perfectly polite reminder for people to maintain their distance in public, this zippered clutch has the added benefit of being stylish and cute to boot. $30, foursided.com

Manresa Bread sweatshirt

Inscribed on this heather gray sweatshirt is the one thing that got us through the early stages of the pandemic, whether it was due to a burgeoning obsession with making sourdough or simply eating an entire loaf in a single afternoon as a coping mechanism. It's the toast of the town, and one more thing your bread-baking buddy will knead this winter. $42, manresabread.com

Poplar High Vibe gift set

For those in your life who use marijuana or CBD for much-needed relaxation during an anxiety-ridden year, help make their experience all the more soothing with this chic gift set including a vintage ashtray, pre-rolled CBD joints made by a BIPOC-owned brand and a guide to everything from dispensaries to dinner parties. $145, shop-poplar.com

It could be worse pennant

Call us eternal optimists, but sometimes it's nice to remember that however devastating 2020 has been, we probably haven't hit rock bottom yet. This felt pennant will surely keep your friends in high spirits. $21.50, foursided.com

Soft ritual kit

If pandemic stress has pummeled your man's pores, help soothe them with Soft, a skin care brand looking to combat the notion that products for guys have to be overtly masculine and sheathed in tough-guy black packaging. Along with the moisture mask, this kit includes a bundle of palo santo for a multisensory experience. $36, besoft.nyc

Nipyata coronavirus pinata

Know someone with more than a little pent-up rage because of the havoc COVID-19 has wreaked on our lives? Help them blow off some steam with a delivery of this booze-filled pinata to liven up their night and let it all out. $89.99, nipyata.com

The Safety emergency kit by Judy

Given the way this year has gone, doomsday prepping doesn't feel quite as optional as it used to. To prepare for any emergency, Judy offers a range of kits, from a souped-up first aid kit for the home to an all-inclusive box meant to sustain a family of four for three days. $45-$250, judy.co

Candlehand middle finger candle

Stick it to the man — any man, really — with this in-your-face candle, offered in a variety of colors. $60, shopchop.ca

Jim Bachor holy toilet paper pin

Wow, remember that totally awesome couple of months when our entire country ran out of toilet paper? Memorialize the days when a routine product felt as rare as the Holy Grail with this pin designed by Jim Bachor, a mosaic artist with a full line of pandemic-related wearables and prints. $10, bachor.com

Spirits and Spice's Screw It! Wine Club membership

Nothing screams, "screw it," like popping a bottle of wine at the end of another pandemic-plagued day. This appropriately named wine club from Spirits and Spice offers both affordable and elite options for anyone who loves a good pour. $50-$250, spiritsandspice.com

F-bomb paperweight

A winking tribute to a favorite pandemic expletive carries some weight, and is also made from recycled steel for guilt-free giving. $45, uncommongoods.com

Tiffany sterling silver cocktail shaker

Those who might be mixing up more than a few cocktails to get themselves through the year might be ready to go all out with this sterling silver cocktail shaker made by Tiffany & Co. If you're stuck making your own drinks, you might as well do it in style, right? $2,300, tiffany.com

Votes for Women puzzle

In spite of all its true terribleness, 2020 also happens to mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment passing into law, allowing some women the right to vote. As your loved one charts out new progress to be made in the fight for equality, they can muse over this puzzle featuring leaders of the suffrage movement. $20, uncommongoods.com

Three Dots and a Dash Tiki mugs

Remember bars? Remember ordering an over-the-top cocktail bursting with fruitiness and packing a high-octane punch? Recapture some essence of the good old days with these Tiki mugs, just begging to be filled with a pina colada (or two). $75, shop.threedotschicago.com

