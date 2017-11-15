The Gift That Keeps On Giving: Del Taco Holiday Gift Cards

Give Del and Get Del with Special Gift Card Bonus Program

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com)

Who: Del Taco fans can eat, drink and be merry this holiday season while saving some extra cash with Del Taco’s special gift card bonus program.

What: Through the end of the year, when guests purchase Del Taco holiday gift cards in-store or online, they will earn FREE food for themselves or to give to others! Del Taco gift cards make the perfect stocking stuffer for friends, family and co-workers who can’t get enough of Del Taco’s fresh and flavorful menu offerings like The Del Taco, Epic Burritos and new Queso Blanco. With the best value in the industry, a gift card from Del Taco is the gift that keeps on giving!

In Store Bonus Offers

Beginning Tuesday, November 21: Purchase $15 in gift cards and receive one coupon* good for 2 FREE Grilled Chicken Tacos Purchase $25 in gift cards and receive two coupons* each good for 2 FREE Grilled Chicken Tacos



Online Bonus Offers

Beginning Tuesday, November 21: Purchase $30 in gift cards online and receive one coupon* good for 1 FREE Small Size Combo Meal** Purchase $100 in gift cards online and receive four coupons* each good for 1 FREE Small Size Combo Meal**



New for 2017: Two Days of 2X Cyber Deals!

Beginning Cyber Monday, November 27 and running through Tuesday, November 28, guests who purchase the gift cards online will receive double the rewards: Purchase $30 in gift cards online and receive two coupons* each good for 1 FREE Small Size Combo Meal** Purchase $100 in gift cards online and receive eight coupons* each good for 1 FREE Small Size Combo Meal**



Where: Del Taco locations or visit www.DelTacoGiftCards.com (+ Free USPS Shipping!)

Price & Participation May Vary by Location

When: In-Store: November 21, 2017 through January 1, 2018

Online: November 21, 2017 through January 1, 2018

2X Cyber Deals: Offered online only from November 27 through November 28, 2017

* Valid through 3/4/18

** #1-10 meals only. Not valid with Platos.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and new creamy Queso Blanco. The brand’s UnFreshing Believable® campaign further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to provide guests with the best quality and value for their money. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 550 restaurants across 15 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.