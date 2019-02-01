Giant team opening Bucktown cocktail bar, aiming for summer

The team behind Giant and City Mouse restaurants (Jason Vincent, Ben Lustbader, Josh Perlman) plans a “dressed-up dive bar” in Bucktown.

Chef’s Special Cocktail Bar (2165 N. Western Ave.) is aiming for a summer opening.

“That may be optimistic, but you never know,” Vincent said. “Hopefully, we’re smarter now than we were when opening Giant. We just had our first layout meeting with the interior designer and have our kitchen people in place.”

Those people are already working at Giant. Aaron Kabot and Tom Scodari will be co-chefs and partners at the bar; Chase Bracamontes will be general manager and partner.

The menu will be American-Chinese (think lots of noodle and veggie dishes); look for some of the new dishes to show up as occasional specials at Giant (3209 W. Armitage Ave.) in the coming months.

But it seems that cocktails will be driving this project.

“When it comes to cocktail culture, some do it well, and some take it too seriously,” Vincent said. “We’re going to be the former. We want to have something for everybody, no judgment. You want an appletini? Go at it.”

