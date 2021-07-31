Gianna Crowned 2021 Miss Hooters

Boca Raton, Fla., Hooters Girl Wins Exclusive Title and $30,000 Cash Prize at 24th Annual Miss Hooters Pageant in Orlando, Fla.

( RestaurantNews.com ) Boca Raton, Fla., Hooters Girl, Gianna claimed her title as 2021’s Miss Hooters at the 24th Annual Miss Hooters Pageant in Orlando, Fla.

In celebration of earning the Miss Hooters title and $30,000 cash prize, Gianna is choosing to make a contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association because she feels it’s important for everyone to do their part and make a difference for people who suffer from Alzheimer’s.

“It’s truly an honor to have won the 2021 Miss Hooters crown and feels unreal right now, as I can’t wait to represent the brand in the coming year,” said Gianna. “I am filled with every positive and heartwarming emotion that there is, and am excited to represent Hooters in meaningful ways in the years to come. Winning made me realize that if you just be yourself, everyone will love you for who you are. I couldn’t be more thankful to have been crowned and appreciate all the support from fans throughout this entire process. I have grown so much since joining the Hooters family and I cannot wait to continue to grow and be the best version of myself.”

In the end, Gianna’s passionate and sparkling personality completely shined through to solidify her spot as top contender for the coveted crown, and blew away a panel of judges that included competitive world champion eater Joey Chestnut, former NHL athlete Paul Bissonnette, UFC fighter Andrei Arlovski, Miss Hooters 2013 Marissa Raisor, radio personality Angelique Martinez from Orlando’s Real Radio 104.1 and Original Hooters Girl Lynne Austin.

Gianna will receive a $30,000 cash prize and the opportunity to contribute to marketing initiatives and special events throughout the year, including traveling to domestic and international openings and leading the crew in cheering on Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Hooters Chevy.

After being evaluated based on responses to interview questions, personality and overall contribution to the iconic Hooters brand, as well as swimsuit, philanthrophy and uniform rounds, other top Hooters Girl finalists are Sloan Miavitz (first runner up), Eden Davis (second runner up), Jen Koenig (third runner up) and Delaney (fourth runner up).

Rounding out the top 10 are Averey Tressler (Hooters of Mesa, Ariz.), Breyale Jenkins (Hooters of Orlando, Fla.), Scarlett (Hooters of Pearland, Texas), Uniqua (Hooters of Miami, Fla.) and Zelmara (Hooters of Chicago, Ill.).

Additonal awards went to Aly Vargas (Hooters of Denham Springs, La.) who won Fan Favorite and, in addition to taking home the title, Gianna also won Miss Photogenic.

