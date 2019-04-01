Get Your Squad and Head to Applebee’s for a STRAWBERRY DOLLARITA with a TWIZZLERS

The $1 guest favorite is back with a sweet addition for the entire month of April

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) No April Fool’s here – Applebee’s is bringing back the STRAWBERRY DOLLARITA starting today through the entire month of April. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any more delicious, this month we’re garnishing the drink with a TWIZZLERS candy, and it’s still only $1. Seriously, we’re not joking.

“Applebee’s is all about providing a fun, memorable experience with friends,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “Sippin’ on a STRAWBERRY DOLLARITA through a strawberry-flavored TWIZZLERS straw is just about the coolest and most exciting way to drink a margarita. No question about it.”

Made with tequila, strawberry and margarita mix, served on the rocks and with a TWIZZLERS treat, this month’s STRAWBERRY DOLLARITA is the perfect way to stay fresh. So, go ahead, send out that group text, grab your pals, and head to your local Applebee’s. We’ll cheers to that.

Price, participation and availability of the Neighborhood Drink of the Month may vary by location, and guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy responsibly. Void where prohibited. TWIZZLERS trademark and trade dress are used under license.

As always, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.

