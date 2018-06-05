Get your slice of 'big gay rainbow cake' at Tucker Silk Mill

At Easton's Tucker Silk Mill, you can get a slice of what the cafe is calling “big gay rainbow cake” for free (while supplies last.)

It’s the cafe’s tasty way of protesting the recent Supreme Court ruling, which backed a Colorado baker who refused to make a custom cake for a same sex couple.

“Hey America. We baked you a BIG GAY RAINBOW CAKE. Because haters gonna hate and bakers gonna bake but we ain’t no room for hate when we bake @tuckersilkmill,” the restaurant’s Instagram post reads. “Come in for a free slice with your coffee today. Because love is love.”

The angel food cake, featuring swirls of vibrant colors, will be offered to customers while supplies last.

“We did this because we strongly disagree with yesterday’s divided Supreme court decision that supports religious discrimination of LGBTQ based on their identity,” says Jason Hoy, one of the owners of the cafe.

Tucker Silk Mill is an Australian themed restaurant inside what was once a silk mill, just off 13th Street in Easton. The cafe features gourmet teas, coffee, traditional Australian baked goods and savory brunch/lunch items made from locally sourced ingredients.

DETAILS

* What: Tucker Silk Mill, an Aussie-themed restaurant is offering customers a free slice of rainbow cake

* Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday

* Where: N107, 1247 Simon Boulevard

Simon Silk Mill, Easton, PA 18042

* Info: www.tuckersilkmill.com

