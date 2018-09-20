Get your pumpkin fix with Stan's pumpkin pie doughnut, available Friday

Pumpkin spice latte season is already upon us. Now, it’s time for pumpkin doughnut season.

Who doesn’t want another round of pumpkin for their seasonal breakfast? On Friday, Stan’s Donuts will begin baking its Pumpkin Pie Le Stan, the last of its seasonal fall doughnut lineup.

The doughnut is made with a European-style croissant dough, filled with pumpkin pie filling and finished with a pumpkin glaze. The pumpkin pie treat joins the already available pumpkin spice old fashioned and apple cider cake doughnut as part of Stan’s autumn selections.

For those who get really into fall flavors, Stan’s also has a selection of seasonal beverages infused with pumpkin and/or apple flavors, including a pumpkin spice latte.

The Pumpkin Pie Le Stan will be available Friday morning through Thanksgiving for $4.99.

