Get Your Freek On! SAJJ Mediterranean Debuts Freekeh at All California Locations

The New Grain Joins SAJJ’s Mediterranean Menu Of Customizable Bowls, Wraps, Pita Sandwiches, & Salads

San Francisco, CA (RestaurantNews.com) SAJJ Mediterranean, the Mediterranean fast casual concept known for its healthy and customizable cuisine, has debuted freekeh, a fire-roasted green wheat, at all nine locations throughout California. The addition of this nutrient-dense health food exemplifies SAJJ’s commitment to healthy dining trends and providing their guests with a variety of healthy, flavorful foods. Freekeh joins SAJJ’s core menu of customizable bowls, salads, sandwiches, and wraps and is available in-store, online, and on the catering menu.

Freekeh is an ancient wheat that originates from North Africa and was popularized in the Eastern Mediterranean. It is harvested while the seeds are still soft, and then roasted and sun-dried to achieve its unique texture and flavor that is earthy, nutty, and slightly smoky. Freekeh is low in fat and high in protein and fiber, meaning it can help curb hunger and maintain steady blood sugar levels. Loay Alhindi, Executive Chef of SAJJ Mediterranean, recommends topping the freekeh bowl with chicken shawarma, tzatziki, cucumber tomato salad, pickled turnips, and tahini sauce ($11.00).

In addition to freekeh, SAJJ offers turmeric rice bowls, signature sajj wraps, pita sandwiches, and salads, all of which can be customized completely to each guest’s preferences. Guests build their entrees in an assembly line format, choosing their base, protein, toppings, and sauces that are all made with fresh and locally-sourced ingredients whenever possible. Rounding out the menu are several traditional Middle Eastern beverages like mint and strawberry lemonades, tamarind, and a mint yogurt drink, as well as their signature Chocolate Hummus & Cinnamon Chips, baklava, and cookies for dessert.

For exclusive promotions, online ordering, easy in-store payment, and to join the SAJJ loyalty rewards program, download the SAJJ Street Eats mobile app. The app allows for digital access to SAJJ’s locations, and tracks payment history and past orders to reward customers with discounts and gifts. SAJJ Mediterranean is also partnered with Uber Eats, Postmates, GrubHub, Doordash, Eat24, and more to deliver their fresh eats from all locations.

SAJJ Mediterranean’s family of restaurants and food trucks is focused on serving food that is personal, satisfying, and transporting. Built on the mission to create flavorful food that provides an escape from the everyday, SAJJ’s Middle Eastern menu offers bold entrees made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and is highly customizable to fit the preferences of each guest. SAJJ Mediterranean currently operates two food trucks and nine brick-and-mortar locations across California: San Francisco (SOMA and FiDi), San Mateo, San Jose, Menlo Park, Mountain View, Sunnyvale, Rancho Santa Margarita, and Irvine, with additional stores slated to open in San Jose and San Ramon in early 2019. For more information, visit www.sajjstreeteats.com .

