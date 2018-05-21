Get your free burger!

Did someone say free burger?

To celebrate National Burger Month, Habit Burger Grill will give away Charburgers with cheese at its three Central Florida locations on May 24 from 4-6 p.m. Details: habitgrill.com

The Habit Burger Grill restaurants are located at 1040 N. Orlando Ave. in Winter Park (near Lee Road); 2205 S. Orange Ave., Suite B in Orlando (near East Michigan St.); and at 4706 Millenia Plaza Way, Suite B (near Millenia Plaza off Millenia Boulevard and Conroy Road in southwest Orlando).

The Millenia Plaza restaurant was the first Orlando location, opening in 2016. The first Habit opened in Santa Barbara, Calif., in 1969. There are now 220 restaurants in 11 states.

