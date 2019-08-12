Get Your Fajita Fix at Houlihan’s Restaurant + Bar for Only $10 on National Fajita Day

$10 Fajitas and All-Day Happy Hour – Sunday, August 18 – National Fajita Day

Leawood, KS (RestaurantNews.com) Bring on the bell peppers, onions and chicken … Houlihan’s Restaurant + Bar is sizzling up the fajitas for National Fajita Day on Sunday, August 18! For one day only — August 18 — guests will enjoy our Original Sizzling Chicken Fajitas prepared with our signature lemon pepper rub and fajita marinade for only $10 when they dine at Houlihan’s Restaurant + Bar. The fajitas are served with grilled veggies, house-made guacamole, house-made pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, fresh lime and warm flour tortillas. The special $10 offer is valid for dine-in only. Combo and Steak Fajitas are available for a small upcharge. Besides August 18, the Original Sizzling Fajitas are available on Houlihan’s Daily Menu every Monday.

And it’s not just about fajitas on the 18th. “You can’t have National Fajita Day without a Margarita special,” said Bill Leibengood, chief marketing officer for Houlihan’s Restaurants, Inc., parent company for Houlihan’s Restaurant + Bar. That’s right! According to Leibengood, guests will also enjoy ALL DAY HAPPY HOUR on National Fajita Day at participating restaurants, which means happy hour appetizer and drink specials in the bar, lounge and patio, including $5 Margaritas! Leibengood’s cocktail suggestion, “Definitely the Fresh Agave Margarita. It’s made with organic agave nectar, Sauza Hornitos Plata Tequila and fresh orange and lime juice.”

Happy hour times vary by location. Contact your local Houlihan’s for more information.



About Houlihan’s Restaurants, Inc.

Leawood, Kansas-based Houlihan’s Restaurants, Inc. has developed and owns several award-winning concepts from fine dining to upscale casual, including Houlihan’s Bar + Grill. There are currently 62 Houlihan’s Restaurant + Bar locations that are both company and franchise-owned, located primarily in the Midwest and northeast United States. For more information visit www.Houlihans.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @Houlihans.

