Get Your Drink on This Summer With Applebee’s Malibu DOLLARMAMA

As Summer Heats Up, Applebee’s Brings on the Island Vibes with its July Neighborhood Drink

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) As temperatures climb, so may your desire for an icy, delicious, boozy drink that brings you the island vibes, no matter where you are. Starting today, Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill + Bar is bringing the taste of the island to guests nationwide with the Malibu DOLLARMAMA .

For the whole month of July, guests can head to a participating location to keep cool with this refreshing Neighborhood Drink of the Month that will transport your barstool to the Caribbean. Served in a 10-ounce mug that includes a combination of rum and premium Malibu Coconut Rum plus TROPICANA® orange and DOLE® pineapple juices, this isn’t just a drink – it’s a state of mind (cue the steel drums and warm breeze).

“Malibu Coconut Rum is unquestionably a fan favorite, so we’ve added this premium liquor to our ever-popular Neighborhood Drink of the Month,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “If you’re looking for a new cocktail to cheers to summer with, the Malibu DOLLARMAMA has you covered.”

Price, participation and availability of the Neighborhood Drink of the Month may vary by location, and guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy responsibly. Void where prohibited.

As always, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. As of March 31, 2019, there were 1,830 franchise and company-owned restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

©2019 Tropicana Products, Inc. ©2019 Duo Juice Co.