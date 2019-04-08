Get Your Cheese Fix with Fazoli’s Parmesan Fest

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain debuts Chicken Parm Lasagna and other indulgent dishes April 8
Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Bring out the cheese wheels and parmesan grater, it’s Parmesan Fest at Fazoli’s!
Beginning April 8, fans can indulge in their favorite Fazoli’s dishes with a deliciously fun twist.
“Parmesan is a staple ingredient in Italian food; it deserves to be celebrated,” said Director of Culinary Innovation Rick Petralia. “We are always looking for ways to reinvent the classics and our new Chicken Parm Lasagna is the perfect marriage between two timeless Italian dishes. It’s the perfect combination of cheesy and crispy, we can’t wait to share it with our guests.”
The new Parmesan Fest menu will include craveable dishes such as:
These delicious dishes will only be available for a limited time, so hurry in before they’re gone! For locations, hours and more information, visit fazolis.com.
Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.
About Fazoli’s
Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest elevated QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Named one the “Best Franchise Opportunities for 2018” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual.com “Brand of the Year,” an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500,” and “Human Resources Team of the Year” by the 2018 American Business Awards, Fazoli’s franchisees are experiencing record sales growth. Visit ownafazolis.com for details on development opportunities.
Contact:
Jami Zimmerman
Champion Management
972-930-9933
jzimmerman@championmgt.com
www.championmgt.com