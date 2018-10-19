Get in a Wait Line or Make a Reservation via SMS with Digital Diner

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Digital Diner by Waitbusters’ continues to cater to both guests and restaurants in streamlining the way that a customer can be seated. The latest feature to be unveiled allows guests to get in a wait line or make a reservation via SMS. The world is digital and people want convenience. In a time where we are never without our phones, adding the ability to utilize your smart phone to make dinner plans is smart business. By using the SMS feature, diners no longer have to go to a web page or download an additional app, nor do they have to sit in crowded lobby.

Shane Gau, CPO of Waitbusters, LLC added, ” We believe that allowing guests to make reservations and get in a wait line via SMS will go hand in hand with what all guests in 2018 are seeking – convenience.”

The key benefits of using SMS include:

Improved Guest Convenience

Allows Guests to Utilize a Tool That is at Their Fingertips

Eliminate Crowded Lobbies – Prevents Loss of Income By Turning Away Guests

Allows for Reservations to be made 24/7

About Waitbusters LLC and Digital Diner

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com