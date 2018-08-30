Get a Taste of Hamburg-er at 15th annual festival

If you crave a good burger, head to downtown Hamburg, Berks County, on Sept. 1 for the 15th Annual Taste of Hamburger Festival, featuring family fun, music, drinks and of course burgers.
First, you’ll have a long list of burger vendors to peruse. Here are a few to consider:
To go with your burger, there will be beer and wine from vendors such as Yuengling, 1787 Brewing Co. and Blue Mountain Winery (New Tripoli).
You can also enjoy live music from bands at six stages, including Howlin’ Dawgs Band (10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.) and Six Times Nine (5:15-7 p.m.).
Join in or watch a number of contests.
The Amateur Hamburger Eating Championship is at 2:15 p.m. at 222 State St. This is a three-person team competition and up to 10 teams will be accepted. Register by noon.
A Mooing Contest is at noon at State Street and Peach Alley. No pre-registration is necessary.
The festival runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. Info: tasteofhamburger.com
- Jennifer Sheehan
These 5 recipes will make the first week of September totally delicious!