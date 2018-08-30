Get a Taste of Hamburg-er at 15th annual festival

If you crave a good burger, head to downtown Hamburg, Berks County, on Sept. 1 for the 15th Annual Taste of Hamburger Festival, featuring family fun, music, drinks and of course burgers.

First, you’ll have a long list of burger vendors to peruse. Here are a few to consider:

Backwoods Brothers Authentic Texas Cuisine (Hamburg): Brisket mac, a beef burger topped with smoked beef brisket and homemade mac and cheese; and The Alamo Burger, a beef burger topped with homemade salsa, homemade tortilla chips, lettuce and cheddar cheese; and sliders.

Brisket mac, a beef burger topped with smoked beef brisket and homemade mac and cheese; and The Alamo Burger, a beef burger topped with homemade salsa, homemade tortilla chips, lettuce and cheddar cheese; and sliders. Bull n’ Bear Restaurant (Allentown): Bison burger with caramelized onions and cheddar cheese; Greek burger with feta cheese, olive oil and oregano, as well as French fries, Greek gyros, baklava, water

Bison burger with caramelized onions and cheddar cheese; Greek burger with feta cheese, olive oil and oregano, as well as French fries, Greek gyros, baklava, water Dawn’s Deli (Lenhartsville): Burgers including the Taste of Italy Burger, featuring bruschetta, pesto mayo, mozzarella cheese on a garlic toasted roll

Burgers including the Taste of Italy Burger, featuring bruschetta, pesto mayo, mozzarella cheese on a garlic toasted roll Kehl Family Concessions (Hamburg): Shepherd’s Pie Burger, a seasoned burger topped with mashed potatoes and gravy on onion roll; Taco Burger, a seasoned burger topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and taco sauce; as well as pierogis, french fries, loaded fries (chili cheese)

To go with your burger, there will be beer and wine from vendors such as Yuengling, 1787 Brewing Co. and Blue Mountain Winery (New Tripoli).

You can also enjoy live music from bands at six stages, including Howlin’ Dawgs Band (10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.) and Six Times Nine (5:15-7 p.m.).

Join in or watch a number of contests.

The Amateur Hamburger Eating Championship is at 2:15 p.m. at 222 State St. This is a three-person team competition and up to 10 teams will be accepted. Register by noon.

A Mooing Contest is at noon at State Street and Peach Alley. No pre-registration is necessary.

The festival runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. Info: tasteofhamburger.com

- Jennifer Sheehan