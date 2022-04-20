Get Stoney Baloney with Dog Haus’ Limited-Time 4/20 Offers

Acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept launches new sandwich and burrito items through May 31

Pasadena, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Satisfy your munchies The Absolute Würst way with Dog Haus ’ new Stoney Baloney items!

In honor of 4/20, the award-winning gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept is launching two dope menu items, which will be available through May 31. These one-of-a-kind creations will turn any case of dry mouth into a mouthwatering craving:

Stoney Baloney Sandwich ($14.20) – A beef patty and beef dog topped with Haus chili, white American cheese, Haus cheese sauce, crispy tots, pickles, onion, spicy brown mustard and mayo on grilled king’s Hawaiian rolls.

Stoney Baloney Breakfast Burrito ($15.99) – Three sunny-side-up eggs with a beef patty, beef dog, chili, white American cheese, cheese sauce, crispy tater tots, onion and spicy mayo in a flour tortilla.

In addition to the Stoney Baloney menu items, Dog Haus is still offering its 2022 Mixologist Collaboration cocktails — the Blackberry Beret and Island in the Sun. The best part? For each purchase of the featured cocktails or Stoney Baloney Sandwich, Dog Haus will donate $1 to its national charity partner, No Kid Hungry , whose mission is to end childhood hunger in America.

“At Dog Haus, we take every opportunity we can to craft new, unique creations, and 4/20 munchies were great inspiration,” said Dog Haus Würstmacher Chef Adam Gertler. “We’re offering these through May to make sure all our guests get a chance to try them. We look forward to hearing what everyone thinks about the items, all while giving back to a great cause!”

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is an award-winning concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers, plant-based and fried chicken offerings, creative full bar program and The Absolute Brands (virtual concepts). Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. Dog Haus was honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ prestigious MenuMasters Award and has been named in Fast Casual’s Top 10 Movers and Shakers list since 2020. Most recently, Franchise Times announced the winners of its annual Zor Awards and Dog Haus came out on top – winning the prized honor of “Top Brand to Buy.” The brand continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, and 100% Black Angus beef burgers – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With its mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers a diverse lineup of plant-based burger, sausage and chicken creations. While striving to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name, the brand has helped raise enough funds from its innovative collaboration with high-profile chefs to feed over two million kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

