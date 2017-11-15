Get ready to vote for your favorite holiday cookie

The entries for the fourth annual Morning Call Holiday Cookie Contest are in, and now it's up to you.

Readers have spent the past two weeks posting their unique holiday cookie recipes at themorningcall.com/cookies. The entries included a photo of the finished cookies and an essay on why the recipe is special. (Deadline to enter was Tuesday.)

We welcomed all kinds of homemade cookies from amateur bakers.

Voting opens at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. Here’s how you vote: Go to themorningcall.com/cookies and click on the photo of the recipe you think looks amazing. Then click "vote" at the bottom of the screen.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 26.

The bakers with the most votes will be our semifinalists, and will be invited to an evening event on Dec. 5 at PBS 39 in Bethlehem. There they will have a chance to talk about their cookies and present them to a panel of judges.

The five finalists get bragging rights, a marble rolling pin and inclusion in a story in the Dec. 13 Morning Call Life/Food section.

