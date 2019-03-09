Get ready to pig out: Here are the new foods coming to Coca-Cola Park

Wrap your brain around this one: Reese's peanut butter cups and bacon wrapped in a pizza crust topped with powdered sugar and a chocolate syrup drizzle.

This dessert stromboli will be among the 15 new menu items available at Coca-Cola Park this year. Trust us, you’ll want to put your diet on hold if you’re planning to watch an IronPigs game this season. The team’s home opener is April 4.

Here’s a look at the new foods, which range from savory to sweet.

Cuban burger

What it is: A ground pork patty with ham, Swiss cheese and yellow mustard on a kaiser roll. (It’s like the delicious love child of a burger and a classic Cuban sandwich).

Where to find it: Blast Furnace - TD Bank Plaza.

Turkey nuggets with fries

What it is: Bite-sized Jaindl Farms turkey nuggets deep-fried and served with house fries.

Where to find it: Blast Furnace – TD Bank Plaza; Home Plate Grill – Section 109; Lunch Pail Grill – Sections 113 & 116.

Stromboli with side of marinara

What it is: Two flavor options for this classic: Ham, salami and mozzarella cheese wrapped in a pizza crust served with a side of marinara; and steak, peppers, onions and American cheese wrapped in a pizza crust served with a side of marinara.

Where to find them: Hot and Fresh Pizza – Section 108

Lobster mac and cheese

What it is: Traditional mac and cheese served over-the-top style, topped with chunks of lobster.

Where to find it: Hot and Fresh Pizza – Section 108).

Not your Cozens Hot Dog

What it is: An all-beef, bacon-wrapped hot dog topped with BBQ pulled pork and candied jalapeno.

Where to find it: Lunch Pail Hot Dog – Section 114.

A Lil' Pork and Pickle

What it is: Three piles of mac and cheese, BBQ pulled pork, and mashed potato served with pickle spears. (It’s sort of like a deconstructed, “banana” split, but savory.)

Where to get it: Lunch Pail Hot Dog – Section 114.

Portobello mushroom sandwich

What it is: A new vegetarian option: Grilled portobello mushroom cap served on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Where to get it: Tiki Bar.

Flyin' Hawaiian Pork Burger

What it is: A pork burger patty, flame-broiled and topped with fresh grilled pineapple, coleslaw and sweet Thai chili sauce on a fresh brioche bun.

Where to find it: Tiki Bar and PNC Club Bar.

Tenders and waffles

What it is: Fried chicken tenders drizzled with a sweet and spicy hot sauce served with freshly made waffles and spicy maple syrup.

Where to find it: Home Plate Grill – Section 109.

The PNC Club-Level Bar will offer these new menu items:

Pita pizzas: Grilled to order; Margherita (fresh mozzarella, marinara and fresh basil) or BBQ (homemade bacon onion jam, tangy BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese and crispy onions).

Throwback grilled cheese: Bacon and tomato surrounded by cheddar and American cheese, all grilled and served with a side of tomato soup

Iron burger: A half-pound burger stacked with homemade bacon onion jam and melted cheddar cheese and a bed of lettuce on a brioche bun.

Along with these attractions, you’ll find old favorites such as Aw Shucks roasted corn; IronPigs Disco Fries (waffle-cut or traditional fries topped with white cheddar cheese sauce and chicken gravy) and the Three Little Pigs Sandwich (ham, BBQ pulled pork and bacon on a kaiser roll).

If you want to explore all the food options at Coca-Cola Park, you can check out www.pigsfoodfinder.com/#index

