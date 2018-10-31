Get ready to pig out at Easton's Bacon Fest

From sweet treats that have a salty kick to strips to sizzle up at home, bacon in all its delicious forms will take the spotlight at the 7th annual PA Bacon Fest, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in downtown Easton.

PA Bacon Fest will feature cooking demonstrations, live music, family fun and, of course, tons of delicious bacon-y foods. Admission is free but organizers will request a $2 donation to benefit the partnership, the Easton Farmers Market, Easton Public Market, Easton Ambassadors and the Easton Main Street Initiative. Some attractions and events require tickets or have fees.

The food is the biggest draw. You’ll find the full tasty spectrum from more than 100 vendors, from savory to sweet and a few drinks.

Examples are: smoked bacon, beer and cheese soup from Two Rivers Brewing Co., candied pork belly from Buck’s BBQ, bacon scones from Buttercups Bake Shoppe and bacon Bloody Marys from 3rd & Ferry Fish Market (three words: crumbled bacon rim.)

Sink your teeth into the Bacon & Brew Tasting, noon-5 p.m. (or until supplies last). The popular event includes sampling eight Weyerbacher craft beers along with eight kinds of bacon from Breakaway Farm of Mount Joy, Lancaster County. Tickets: $20; $25, VIP (includes one hour early entrance and commemorative beer mug).

You can also watch cooking demos by area chefs, dress up in a bacon costume for prizes and ride a mechanical pig.

Musical entertainment includes Jack Thistle (classic rock), the YeahTones (rock) and Craig Thatcher & Nyke Van Wyk.

More info: pabaconfest.com.

- Jennifer Sheehan