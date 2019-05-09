Get Ready, Nestlé Toll House Café By Chip is About to Break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Title!

Popular bakery café chain teams up with America’s Team at The Star to smash record for line of cookies on National Chocolate Chip Day, May 15

Frisco, TX (RestaurantNews.com) More than 3,000! That’s how many cookies Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® will be baking in order to break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the longest line of cookies.

It’s a challenge so big, they’ve enlisted the help of the Dallas Cowboys!

On May 15, National Chocolate Chip Day, Nestlé Toll House Café By Chip invites cookie lovers near and far to gather at The Star in Frisco – the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters – to watch and cheer as the premium dessert destination attempts to break the current GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title.

The fun begins at 10 a.m., as the premier bakery café chain joins with America’s Team in an official attempt to break the world record by lining up more than 3,000 assorted chocolate chip cookies in Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star, located at 9 Cowboys Way in Frisco. Fittingly, the cookies will be assembled from start to finish in the shape of a football.

The event will feature live music, an appearance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and perhaps a few surprise guests.

Oh, and cookies. Lots of FREE cookies … enough for at least 3,000 spectators to enjoy!

“We couldn’t have been more overjoyed when Nestle Toll House Café By Chip chose our very own facility – The Star in Frisco – as the site for their GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt,” said Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones Anderson. “We hope the entire Frisco community comes out to witness and enjoy this once in a lifetime event with a very sweet result.”

Following the event, Nestlé Toll House Café By Chip will donate any uneaten cookies to the Salvation Army and FoodSource DFW. An official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Adjudicator will be on-hand to verify the record when/if it is broken.

“We’ve been planning this for months and couldn’t be more excited to take on this record-breaking challenge,” said Ziad Dalal, founder and president of Crest Foods Inc., the franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip. “Nestle Toll House cookies always evoke warm memories, and with this event, we plan to create another unforgettable memory for all of North Texas. We can’t wait to team up with our friends and neighbors at The Star, and we hope everyone will come out and join us for the fun … and to help us eat the cookies!”

For everyone who can’t make it out to The Star for this one-of-a-kind event, all Nestlé Toll House Cafés nationwide will be offering one FREE* Chocolate Chip Cookie on May 15. *In-store only on 5/15/19. One per guest. While supplies last.

The premium dessert destination concept is built around one of the world’s most recognized food brands – Nestlé. For more information about Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, visit NestleCafe.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is a premier dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premier restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises 133 bakery cafés in the United States, Puerto Rico and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500.” For more information please visit nestlecafe.com .

About The Star

The Star is the 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and training facility in Frisco, Texas. Developed as a first-of-its-kind partnership between the City of Frisco, Frisco ISD and the Dallas Cowboys, The Star features Ford Center, a 12,000-seat stadium that hosts Frisco ISD football games, concerts and other events; Cowboys Fit, a 60,000 square-foot gym developed in partnership with leading fitness developer, Mark Mastrov; Cowboys Club, a members-only club where the country club meets the NFL; the Omni Frisco Hotel, a 16-floor, 300-room luxury hotel; Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy & Research at The Star, a 300,000 square-foot center of excellence for sports medicine; Twelve, a 17-story, luxury residential tower in partnership between Pro Football Hall-of-Fame Quarterback #12 Roger Staubach, and Dallas-based developer and former Dallas Cowboys center, Robert Shaw; as well as a variety of shopping, dining and nightlife options throughout The Star District. For more information on The Star, visit www.TheStarInFrisco.com.

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

