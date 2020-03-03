Get Ready for the Most ‘L.I.T.’ Drink of the Year

Applebee’s DOLLAR L.I.T. is back to sip your way through March

Glendale, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hey Applebee’s® fans, your ultimate favorite is back. Drum roll please … the DOLLAR L.I.T. ® is making its grand return just in time to celebrate all of the festivities that March has to offer. Now and for the rest of the month, participating restaurants around the country will be serving up Applebee’s take on a traditional Long Island Iced Tea for just a buck, so you can get your drink on.

Served in a 10-ounce mug, the DOLLAR L.I.T. is a blend of vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, and sweet & sour topped with cola. Yep, you counted right – that’s five different spirits perfectly mixed together to create one delicious $1 cocktail.

“With so much excitement this month – basketball brackets, St. Patrick’s Day, spring break – we wanted to give our guests a drink that will help them celebrate any and all occasions,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “And for just $1 you can cheers with your friends, all day, every day.”

Price, participation, and availability of the Neighborhood Drink of the Month may vary by location, and guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy responsibly. Void where prohibited.

As always, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.

