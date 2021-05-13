Get Ready to Get Your Happy on – Iconic Happy Joe’s Prepares to Bring Pizza and Party Paradise to Fondy

Popular family-centric pizza concept seeks up to 60 new team members in preparation for Fond du Lac debut early this summer

Fond du Lac, WI ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Fond du Lac community is about to have a new go-to destination for family fun and quality food when Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream opens this summer!

That’s right. The popular family-centric pizza concept is set to make its Fondy debut this summer in the former Applebee’s location at 841 W. Johnson St. The new restaurant will feature a designated event space, Family Fun Center with 12 arcade games and a fully stocked prize counter. Of course, it will also serve its one-of-a-kind pizza creations, pasta, creative sandwiches, wings, salads, appetizers and old-fashioned, hand-dipped ice cream and craft beer. The full menu and packaged ice cream will be available for dine-in, carry-out, curbside pickup and delivery.

“We love the town of Fond du Lac!” said Tom Sacco, president, CEO and Chief Happiness Officer for Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, LLC. “This brand isn’t just another restaurant concept, but really creates a memorable experience that fans carry with them for a lifetime and we can’t wait to create more new happy memories with the Fond du Lac community, just as we have for over 20 years in Green Bay.”

In preparation for its grand opening, Happy Joe’s is currently seeking up to 60 enthusiastic individuals to join its Fond du Lac team. The new restaurant needs to fill multiple positions, including management, servers, cooks, delivery drivers, party captains and game room attendants. Happy Joe’s offers multiple employee benefits, including flexible schedules, insurance, competitive pay, food discounts, free uniforms, a fun work atmosphere and more. Interested candidates can apply online at happyjoes.com/apply-online .

For the young – and young at heart – there’s nothing like a birthday celebration at Happy Joe’s – complete with sirens, horns, flashing red lights, an electric, over-sized model train, hand-scooped ice cream and a special song from the team. Adults can enjoy their meals with beer or wine. And pizza lovers marvel at the abundant toppings on Happy Joe’s specialty pies – such as 80 pepperonis stacked on a large pepperoni pizza! Happy Joe’s creates magical memories that last a lifetime.

When the new restaurant opens, it will mark the third Happy Joe’s in Wisconsin. For more information, visit HappyJoes.com .

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream: Get Ready To Get Your Happy On!

About Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream

Founded in 1972 by Joe Whitty in Davenport, Iowa, Happy Joe’s dream was to create a restaurant concept that focused on serving America’s two favorite foods – pizza and ice cream – in a family-friendly, celebratory environment. The family-centric pizza brand is also committed to helping kids with special needs across America through its Happy Joe’s Kids Foundation . Owned and operated by Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, LLC, Happy Joe’s has eight company and 35 franchise locations throughout the Midwest with more in the pipeline. To learn more about the FastCasual “Top 200” concept, visit HappyJoes.com or follow Happy Joe’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

The post Get Ready to Get Your Happy on – Iconic Happy Joe’s Prepares to Bring Pizza and Party Paradise to Fondy first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.