Get Ready to ‘Get Dirty’ at West 7th’s New Wing Spot: Dirty Bones, Opening March 17

Lunch-to-late wing, sports and spirits restaurant will make its debut on St. Patrick’s Day

Fort Worth, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) At a time when it’s needed more than ever, Fort Worth is about to get a dose of fun when Dirty Bones opens on March 17 (coincidentally, St. Patrick’s Day!). Centered around an immersive experience for enjoying wings, sports and friends, Dirty Bones is a win for every occasion.

Located at 3028 Crockett St. in Fort Worth’s West 7th area, Dirty Bones serves quality wings smothered in both classic and new, exciting sauces, such as Peanut Butter Jelly Time, Cholula Tajin Lime, 24K Gold with actual gold flakes, and Buffalo Mild-Hot for the traditionalists. The menu also boasts Between the Buns favorites, creative starters like Mile High Nachos, salads and dessert.

Delighting in Dirty Bones’ crazy, craveable food isn’t the only way guests can let loose. It’s a place where people get to pick the vibe that best fits their tribe. Good music and décor make Dirty Bones a feast for all senses. Equipped with over 40 big screen TVs and plenty of beer and spirits, sports fans will enter a gameday paradise. Don’t care about sports and would rather just eat and drink late into the night? You can do that, too, because the 7,500-square-foot restaurant will be open lunch-to-late daily, with a rooftop available for private parties. The best part – food will be served until 3 a.m. on the weekends.

“We are thrilled to launch our Dirty Bones flagship in Fort Worth,” said Imran Sheikh, co-founder & CEO of Milkshake Concepts. “West 7th is a centrally located, popular destination to dine and play, and we believe Dirty Bones fills a void in the market and will be well received. When creating the brand, the goal was to serve tasty, indulgent food and be the perfect place to watch and enjoy sports, all in a high energy atmosphere – a place guests will never get bored. We can’t wait to give wing fans, sports fans and in-between fans a place to chill, revel and devour insanely delicious wings.”

Dirty Bones will also sell shirts, caps and sweatshirts branded with fun sayings, so guests can feel connected to the brand beyond their visits. To learn more about Dirty Bones, visit dirtybones.com .

Dirty Bones: Wings. Sports. Spirits.

About Dirty Bones

Dirty Bones is Fort Worth’s newest wing, sports and spirits restaurant. Whether you’re craving wings, watching a big game or looking to have fun late at night, Dirty Bones’ immersive experience paired with incredible drinks and comfort food make it a win for any occasion. The restaurant will be open lunch-to-late daily in West 7th’s Crockett Row. For more information about Dirty Bones, visit dirtybones.com , or follow the brand on Instagram or Facebook .

About Milkshake Concepts

Founded in 2015, Milkshake Concepts is a Dallas-based experiential hospitality group responsible for some of Dallas’ most influential restaurants and nightlife. Led by Imran Sheikh, James Faller and Asim Sheikh, their current concepts include: Citizen , an epicenter of Dallas nightlife and the venue of choice for athletes, artists and celebrities; Serious Pizza , a New York-style pizzeria that prides itself on serving the largest pizzas in Dallas; Stirr , an approachable neighborhood restaurant and bar with locations in Dallas and Addison, and another due to open in Nashville; and Vidorra , a restaurant that offers Mexican flavors, a large tequila selection, unique cocktails and a lively social experience. For more information about Milkshake Concepts, visit milkshakeconcepts.com .

The post Get Ready to ‘Get Dirty’ at West 7th’s New Wing Spot: Dirty Bones, Opening March 17 first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.