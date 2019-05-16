Get Ready For Fajitas Like You’ve Never Seen Before With Applebee’s New Loaded Fajitas

Hot queso and bacon is paired with a satisfying sizzle

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Did you hear that? That delicious sizzle sound and the mouthwatering smell can only mean one thing – Applebee’s® NEW Loaded Fajitas are on the menu starting today at Applebee’s restaurants nationwide. Smothered with a hearty serving of hot queso and sprinkled with crispy Applewood-smoked bacon, Applebee’s Loaded Fajitas are available in your choice of sirloin steak, chicken or shrimp and served on a sizzling skillet.

“We’re introducing our guests to sizzling, delicious and craveable Fajitas in only the way Applebee’s can – by loading them up with queso and bacon,” said Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s. “Our industry-leading culinary team has taken this classic dish to a whole new level that our guests have been telling us surpasses their expectations and delivers real value. Our Loaded Fajitas are truly an experience for all of your senses.”

Each order of Loaded Fajitas is served with fajita vegetables and Spanish rice and comes with warm flour tortillas, a blend of cheddar cheeses, guacamole, lettuce, lime wedge, sour cream and house-made pico de gallo. Guaranteed excitement for the senses!

With nationwide availability of Loaded Fajitas, Applebee’s is coming to the aid of Americans affected by a condition Applebee’s has coined, “low sizzletonin.” Symptoms include cold hands, a lack of fullness and sudden bouts of sarcasm. The cure? Heading to Applebee’s for new Loaded Fajitas. To check your symptoms, head over to Sizzletonin.com. Psst, low sizzletonin isn’t a real thing – we made it up. But, Loaded Fajitas are bound to make anyone’s day just a little bit brighter.

Need to take the sizzle on the go? Order online at www.applebees.com and head home with Applebee’s To Go. Or, give the gift of Loaded Fajitas to someone special with an Applebee’s gift card, available for purchase at all locations or online.

For more information on this and other Applebee’s specials, view the online menu and stop by your neighborhood Applebee’s restaurant. Price and participation may vary by location.

