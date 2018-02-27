Get Lucky! Fan Favorite Treat Returns to DQ System Just in Time for St. Patrick’s Day

Fan favorite Mint OREO® Blizzard® Treat returns to menu for a limited time

Minneapolis, MN (RestaurantNews.com) The Dairy Queen® system, a Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A and BRK.B) company, is rolling out a fan favorite just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. The St. Patrick’s Day-inspired Mint OREO® Blizzard® Treat is on the menu for a limited time only.

The seasonal Mint OREO Blizzard Treat is a cool, sweet and crunchy blend of OREO cookie pieces and cool crème de menthe, blended together with creamy DQ® vanilla soft serve. Blizzard Treats are made to order and are offered in four sizes, including the popular Mini.

“We’re celebrating green all month long with our festive Mint OREO Blizzard Treat,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). “Fans look forward to our seasonal iconic treats. That’s part of our DNA as is our focus on quality, value and innovation.”

For more information about the Dairy Queen system, visit DairyQueen.com. Connect with the DQ system on Twitter using #LOVEmyDQ and follow the system at twitter.com/dairyqueen. Visit the DQ Facebook fan page, which has more than 11 million friends and become a friend at facebook.com/dairyqueen.

*OREO and the OREO wafer design are registered trademarks of Mondelez International group, used under license.

About IDQ

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 6,800 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 25 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffet, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information visit DairyQueen.com.

Contact:

EmmaJean Livingston

Pierson Grant Public Relations

954-776-1999, ext. 242

elivingston@piersongrant.com