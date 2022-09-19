Get Leads For NEW Restaurants Before Your Competition!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip would like to help you get in the door first of new restaurants before your competition. FLHIP provides leads for new restaurants opening anytime from a few weeks to over a year away. They do not do major chains, but work with independents, and smaller, up-and-coming franchisees or groups. To benefit from FLHIP, fill out the application for their Membership Program !

Once vendors join FLHIP’s Membership Program, they have the ability to view new restaurant opening leads from their dashboard which has numerous research tools allowing them to find additional info on the lead to help in locating the responsible management and/or ownership. Leads can also be sent to the vendors inbox as soon as leads are loaded into their database.

Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Los Angeles, CA – ATX Tacos

A brand new restaurant called ATX Tacos is making its long-awaited restaurant debut in Highland Park, located at 4672 York Blvd. Partner Gannon Weathers tells What Now Los Angeles the brick-and-mortar is currently undergoing inspections, and he hopes to open before the end of the year. Weathers has been working on opening this new restaurant since the start of the pandemic, but multiple delays have occurred. In the meantime, the restaurant has begun to share its authentic Austin-style tacos at Santa Monica’s Colony Kitchen. The company’s social media also mentions a new location coming to Venice.

Chicago, IL – The Spoke & Bird

The Spoke & Bird, a Chicago bakehouse and café making scratch-made breads, pastries, coffee drinks, and more from locally-sourced ingredients, is opening four new locations throughout Chicago. The company, which currently has locations in South Loop and Pilsen, will start with a new site coming to Bridgeport at 3121 S. Morgan St. The company’s third location will move into the former home of Bridgeport Veterinary Services at the end of the month. Next, The Spoke & Bird will open a new location in Printer’s Row at 715 S. Dearborn Street, replacing Printers Row Fine & Rare Books in Fall 2022. Further down the road, the company plans to open new locations in Hyde Park and Bronzeville.

New York, NY – Sugar Mouse

It’s time to chalk up those cues, New York, because a brand new billiards parlor and game hall is opening up in the East Village later this year. Aaron Ho is currently running one of the Lower East Side’s most popular game halls. As the founder of Sour Mouse, Aaron established an exciting new concept that transports guests back in time, “when love, music, art, and community were freely expressed.” Offering a variety of different game options like ping pong, pool, and foosball, Sour Mouse is a place dedicated to leisure for the community, envisioned as a place where guests can finally put their phones down and enjoy the company of others.

Springfield, OH – The Bullpen Sports Bar

A new family-friendly sports bar is opening in the former space of The Fountain on Main in Springfield. Sandy Hamilton and her husband, Mark, who previously owned The Ole Brick Tavern on Mechanicsburg Road in Springfield for nearly eight years, are aiming to open The Bullpen Sports Bar on Oct. 1.

Katy, TX – Velvet Taco

Velvet Taco will open a new restaurant in the Memorial City district of Houston in October. The hip, taco-shop chain’s opening at 10102 Katy Freeway marks its 23rd location in Texas. The brand’s customary painting of Marie Antoinette eating red velvet cake, commissioned by artist Laura Shull, will be on display.

Ewing Township, NJ – Blazin J’s

Sometime between Sep 17 and October, Blazin J’s will unveil its newest location at the College of New Jersey in Ewing Township. However, according to owner Jabron Taylor, that’s just the beginning for this young but powerful Pennsylvania chicken brand.

