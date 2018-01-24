Get to know Fort Willow, DMK's newest bar

To further the “sister” property metaphor, Fort Willow is to Ada Street what an adventurous tomboy is to her sophisticated older sister. One bar is funky and creative, while the other is comfortable in her own skin.

The latest bar from the DMK Restaurant Group, Fort Willow opened over the weekend in an industrial stretch of Elston Avenue just east of Wicker Park, not far from Ada Street or another DMK property, Werewolf Coffee. Like many of the group’s other properties, cocktail-focused Fort Willow gives off a strong sense of personality.

First things first: Spice rules the roost.

“The menu is global, but everything is connected to spice,” DMK co-owner Michael Kornick said. Chef Dierdre Quinn, a former Ada Street sous chef, helms the kitchen, bringing a focus to a menu that is figuratively all over the place: Ikan bilis (crispy anchovies) inspired by Southeast Asia, crudo (Italy), rock shrimp (Florida), duck rillettes (France).

Instead of merely being global, Kornick said, the spice focus allows a lot of room to play in the kitchen. “We can be seasonal and local but have a point of view. What’s the ingredient, how do you work with it, how do we create an intriguing moment? Spice lets us do that.”

Zaatar with labneh, charred broccoli with pickled chiles and a spicy peanut sauce, pork meatballs with hatch chiles and salsa verdes: These foods are intensely flavored, and have the added perk (for DMK) of inviting more drinking.

“Salty and spicy foods go hand in hand with drinking,” Kornick said.

Speaking of drinks, the cocktail menu is split between classics and riffs. “The older you get, the more set in your ways you can be,” Kornick said. “We wanted to offer strong versions of the original, and for the more adventurous, something just different enough.”

For instance, the daiquiri, a simple rum-and-lime affair, gets a hit of Chinese five spice and grapefruit. The simple Moscow mule (vodka, lime, ginger beer) is treated with turmeric, cumin and coriander. “Not everyone loves coriander or cilantro, but as a mule, the flavors may not be a stretch (for the consumer),” Kornick said.

Scott Koehl, DMK’s beverage director, developed the program, with 12 cocktails on each side of the aisle. Beer and a tight wine list are also available. Besides nightly deals, Fort Willow offers $5 house cocktails at happy hour, plus at 10 p.m., the kitchen will send out complimentary tapas-style snacks. “We understand that both the early and late crowd like being taken care of,” Kornick said.

Sophisticated and cheekily designed by Filoramo Talsma and craftsman Arlan DeRussy — a giant “tree” crafted from wooden slats emerges from within the dining space, a nod to the name — Fort Willow feels immersive and playful. It’s not a neighborhood bar, per se, because there’s not yet a neighborhood, but the hope is that it will change soon, said Kornick.

“We’re centrally positioned between so many neighborhoods,” he said, and thanks to companies like Lyft and Uber, it “doesn’t take long to get to Bucktown, Lincoln Park, Wicker Park.” Plus, forthcoming developments east and north hint at a bright future.

“Elston is a going through major transitions,” Kornick said. “I’m glad we’re here early.”

1721 N. Elston Ave., fort-willow.com

jbhernandez@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @joeybear85

