Get half-off Jet's Pizza on college football Saturdays

Hungry college football fans have a chance to grab some pizza at a discount this season, courtesy of Jet’s Pizza.

The pie-slingers out of Detroit are offering a deal for the duration of the college football season, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday: 50-percent off any small pizza via delivery and carryout with the code “COLLEGE.” Customers can place the order using the website or by phone.

The deal will last through Nov. 17, specifically. Here’s a list of all the Chicagoland locations where you can get it, according to the press release:

City:

1811 W. North Ave.

1025 W. Madison Ave.

3510 W. Armitage Ave.

2811 N. Ashland Ave.

207 W. Superior St.

3591 N. Kimball Ave.

5058 N. Clark St.

1805 N. Harlem Ave.

Suburbs:

Naperville-North — 720 E. Ogden Ave.

Naperville-South – 3344 S. Route 59

Wheeling/Buffalo Grove - 1065 E. Lake Cook Road

Aurora - 2849 E. New York St.

Darien - 2425 75th St.

Joliet - 2309 Essington Road

