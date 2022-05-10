Get French Toasted with The Toasted Yolk Cafe’s New Limited-Time Menu Items

French Toast Rollers, French Toast Monte Cristo, French Toast PB&J and Spiked Cold Brew now available at popular full-service neighborhood eatery

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Toasted Yolk Cafe is always experimenting with seasonal ingredients in order to add variety to its lineup of reimagined interpretations of traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch classics. And its new spring creations are exactly what your tastebuds have been craving.

Toasted Yolk has taken a breakfast classic – French Toast – and added its unique twist to these three new menu items, which will be available through July 31:

French Toast Monte Cristo ($13.99) – Two thick-cut hearty sourdough slices filled with hand-sliced ham and Swiss cheese bathed in Toasted Yolk’s signature custard and grilled golden. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with a side of Dijon raspberry spread and a side of hash brown casserole.

French Toast Rollers ($9.99) – Signature sourdough bread topped with a sweetened cinnamon cream cheese and fresh blueberry filling, all rolled up and then bathed in Toasted Yok’s French toast custard and fried to a golden brown. Served with Blackburn’s Maple Syrup.

French Toast PB&J ($6.42) – Only available on the kids menu, this decadent sandwich is made with thick-cut sourdough topped with creamy peanut butter and sweet jelly, dipped in Toasted Yolk’s French toast custard and grilled to perfection. Served dusted in powdered sugar with a choice of a side and drink.

“Spring has arrived, giving us the opportunity to create even more delicious dishes for our guests to enjoy,” said CEO and Co-Founder Chris Milton. “It’s important that our guests leave our restaurants happy and full, and there’s no doubt that these will have you and your kiddo smiling from ear-to-ear. It doesn’t matter if you prefer savory over sweet because these offer both!”

Of course, it wouldn’t be The Toasted Yolk if you didn’t have the chance to get toasted, which is why, starting now, guests can enjoy the new Spiked Cold Brew. For $9, guests can wake up while getting toasted with Toasted Yolk’s signature blend cold brew coffee, brewed in-house for over 16 hours, served over ice with vanilla, milk and 1876 Texas Vodka.

The Toasted Yolk offers a one-of-a-kind breakfast, brunch and lunch experience. With fan-favorites like its famous Churro Donuts, Cowboy Scramble, West Coast Arnold and Club Sandwich, the chef-driven menu is unmatched in quality and freshness. Of course, it’s never too early to get toasted. Guests can enjoy a full bar with everything from classic mimosas, frozen Bellinis and bloody marys to Rise ‘N’ Shine Punch and Jackie’s Morning Rita.

For more information, visit thetoastedyolk.com and follow The Toasted Yolk on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

The Toasted Yolk Cafe: It’s Never Too Early To Get Toasted.

About The Toasted Yolk Cafe

The Toasted Yolk Cafe is a full-service neighborhood eatery featuring reimagined interpretations of traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch classics. Founded by longtime friends Chris Milton and Mathew DeMott in Houston, Texas in 2010, The Toasted Yolk is committed to unwavering quality of food, farm-to-table freshness and unmatched service. Its menus are tailored to meals enjoyed throughout the day, allowing diners to enjoy egg specialties and coffee in the morning, boozy cocktails and savory pancakes at brunch, and a variety of delicious salads, sandwiches and soups at lunch. The Toasted Yolk has more than doubled its size over the last 24 months and currently operates 18 locations throughout the Lone Star State with 22 units in the development process in Texas, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee. For more information, visit thetoastedyolk.com and follow The Toasted Yolk on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

More from Toasted Yolk Cafe

The post Get French Toasted with The Toasted Yolk Cafe’s New Limited-Time Menu Items first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.