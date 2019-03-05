Get free taste of poke bowls and rolled ice cream at upcoming Upper Macungie eatery

An eatery specializing in poke bowls and hand-rolled ice cream will soon join Upper Macungie Township’s restaurant roster.

Yaro Poke Bowl & Hand Rolled Ice Cream, serving fresh fish bowls, rolled ice cream, bubble tea and more, will host a preview event with free food, 2-6 p.m. Saturday at 5831 Tilghman St., next to Dunkin’ Donuts.

The upcoming eatery, featuring seating for about 30 customers, will offer free poke bowls and rolled ice cream on Saturday before its first official day of business on Monday, owner Mei Shi said.





Yaro’s menu will feature a wide variety of poke bowls, including signature and create-your-own options.

Eight signature varieties, $9.95-$13.95, will include a “3 Musketeers” (tuna, salmon, yellowtail, kani salad, seaweed salad, green onion, mango, avocado, corn, crunchy mini waffles, roasted seaweed and spicy sauce) and “Surf & Turf” (chicken, shrimp, kani salad, seaweed salad, corn, edamame, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, fish flakes, yuzu miso sauce and sweet teriyaki sauce).

To create your own selection, you’ll start by choosing your base (white or brown rice bowl, white or brown rice sushi burrito or salad).

Second, you’ll choose your proteins ($8.95 for 1, $10.95 for 2 or $12.95 for three) such as raw tuna, raw yellowtail, raw spicy salmon, baby octopus, chicken, shrimp and organic tofu.

Next, you’ll choose from 15 free mix-ins, including cherry tomatoes, ginger, kale, mango, masago, shiitake mushroom and sweet onion; and nearly a dozen sauces, including citrus ponzu, eel sauce, sesame oil, sriracha aioli, sweet teriyaki and wasabi aioli.

Lastly, you’ll choose from seven free toppings, including onion crisps, radish sprouts and sesame seeds.





Rolled ice cream, also called Thai ice cream, will be available in eight flavors: banana, coffee, green tea, Nutella, mango, Oreo, strawberry and vanilla.

The ice cream will be made to order using milk, cream, sugar and other ingredients on a preparation platform that is chilled to sub-zero temperatures, Shi said.

“Within two minutes, the ingredients freeze and then you roll it up with a spatula,” said Shi, who also operates QQ Thai Ice Cream in Toronto, Canada.

Other menu highlights will include house special teas such as jasmine, Earl Grey lavender and Moroccan mint; fruit green teas such as lychee, passion fruit and pineapple; and bubble teas such as honeydew, peach and watermelon.

For bubble tea, customers will be able to choose between jelly or tapioca balls, Shi said.

Yaro will join other Lehigh Valley eateries serving poke bowls, including Hawaii Poke Bowl in Forks Township, Playa Bowls in south Bethlehem and CoreLife Eatery in Lower Macungie Township.

Rolled ice cream also is available locally at YoFresh Yogurt Cafe in South Whitehall Township.

