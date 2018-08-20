free lunch wow bao
Get Free Lunch Today at Wow Bao

From www.chicagotribune.com by Adam Lukach
Get free lunch Wednesday at Wow Bao

It’s Wednesday. “What are you doing for lunch?” your coworker inquires.

“Wow Bao has free lunch today. I’m thinking a-baot going,” you reply.

“Never say that again,” they retort.

This conversation is hypothetical, but the deal is real. To celebrate National Bao Day this Wednesday, Wow Bao will offer free lunch for three hours Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at all of its locations in Chicago.

There’s no purchase necessary for the deal. Each customer is allowed free lunch up to a $10 value, and the deal includes bao and rice or noodle bowls as well.

If you have a tolerance for lines and a craving for bao, grab yourself a free meal Wednesday. No corny puns required.

Free lunch at Wow Bao

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 22

All Chicago locations

www.wowbao.com/locations

adlukach@redeyechicago.com | @lucheezy

