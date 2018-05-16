Get free coffee and a chance to win a new bike at Stan's Donuts this Friday

Doughnuts and coffee make a perfect pair, especially when the coffee is free.
Stan’s Donuts & Coffee has partnered with Fulton Market’s Passion House Coffee Roasters on two custom roasts, available at all nine Stan’s Chicago-area stores beginning Friday, May 18.
To celebrate, the shop has deemed Friday “Free Coffee Day.” Guests will receive one free cup with no purchase necessary, but you might as well get a sweet treat to complement your caffeine fix.
The new Passion House coffees on the menu are Stan’s Dark Roast, which features notes of dried fruit, caramel and dark chocolate, and Stan’s House Blend, a medium roast with nougat, honey and milk chocolate flavors.
Oh, and about that new bike: In honor of Bike-to-Work Day Friday, guests may enter to win a cruiser valued at $750.
Stan’s Donuts & Coffee locations
Wicker Park
1560 N. Damen Ave., 773-360-7386
Streeterville
259 E. Erie St. Suite 100, 312-255-1130
Lakeview
3300 N. Broadway, 773-883-4764
2800 N. Clark St., 773-868-0173
East Roosevelt
26 E. Roosevelt Road, 312-834-0700
Mag Mile
535 N. Michigan Ave., 312-955-3100
West Loop
1301 W. Lake St., 312-285-2148
Millennium Park
181 N. Michigan Ave., 312-729-5480
Oakbrook Center
529 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, 630-590-1060
