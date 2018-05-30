Get free Blue Bunny ice cream samples all week at Clark and Lake

If you’ve been through the Clark and Lake “L” stop in the Loop since last weekend, you’ve surely noticed it looks a little different. Namely, there’s a giant ice cream bar in the lobby.

To celebrate the release of some new ice cream treats, Blue Bunny Ice Cream is in town and taking over the CTA stop to give away free samples of their new products: Load’d Sundaes, Mini Swirls and Bunny Snacks. The event runs from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. today through Friday, then 9 a.m. — 6 p.m. Saturday.

It’s an elaborate takeover, with a standard size bar, floor, wall and ceiling decorations as well as plenty of coolers, of course. The samples are available on a first come, first served basis. Just come through the Thompson Center side of the Clark and Lake station to scoop one.

Clark and Lake CTA Station, 124 W. Lake St.

--

adlukach@chicagotribune.com | @lucheezy

